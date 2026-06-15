Binhi at Ani to host Summer Enrichment Program

Binhi at Ani summer enrichment class with Keoni Manuel.

Binhi at Ani will host a Summer Enrichment Program consisting of free classes for youth in Art, Introductory Tae Kwon Do, Culinary and Philippine Culture Dance.

Binhi at Ani summer enrichment art class with Philip Sabado.

Classes begin July 6 and include the following:

Art Classes for Youth. Taught by Philip Sabado. Tuesdays (July 7, 14, 21 and 28) – from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Taught by Philip Sabado. Beginning Tae Kwon Do for Youth. Taught by Bar Ronquillo. Wednesdays (July 8, 15, 22 and 29) – from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Taught by Bar Ronquillo. Culinary Classes for Youth. Taught by Tante Urban. Tuesdays (July 7, 14, 21 and 28) – from 4 to 5 p.m.

Taught by Tante Urban. Philippine Cultural Dance for Youth. Taught by Keoni Manuel. Mondays (July 6 and 20) and Wednesdays (July 15 and 29) – from 4 to 5 p.m.

Taught by Keoni Manuel.

Binhi at Ani summer enrichment culinary class with Tante Urban.

The Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program will end on Thursday, July 30 with a presentation at 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended via email to binhiatani@gmail.com. Interested individuals should provide their name, phone number, email, age and the classes they are interested in.

Program Chair, Edward Garcia said the purpose of the Summer Enrichment Program is to provide free activities for youth during the summer.

Binhi at Ani summer enrichment Tae Kwon Do class with Bar Ronquillo.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation established in1985. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Oneheʻe Ave. in Kahului, which opened in 2005 and is the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui since 1970.