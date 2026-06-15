Binhi at Ani to host Summer Enrichment Program
Binhi at Ani will host a Summer Enrichment Program consisting of free classes for youth in Art, Introductory Tae Kwon Do, Culinary and Philippine Culture Dance.
Classes begin July 6 and include the following:
- Art Classes for Youth. Taught by Philip Sabado.
- Tuesdays (July 7, 14, 21 and 28) – from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Beginning Tae Kwon Do for Youth. Taught by Bar Ronquillo.
- Wednesdays (July 8, 15, 22 and 29) – from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Culinary Classes for Youth. Taught by Tante Urban.
- Tuesdays (July 7, 14, 21 and 28) – from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Philippine Cultural Dance for Youth. Taught by Keoni Manuel.
- Mondays (July 6 and 20) and Wednesdays (July 15 and 29) – from 4 to 5 p.m.
The Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program will end on Thursday, July 30 with a presentation at 6 p.m.
Pre-registration is recommended via email to binhiatani@gmail.com. Interested individuals should provide their name, phone number, email, age and the classes they are interested in.
Program Chair, Edward Garcia said the purpose of the Summer Enrichment Program is to provide free activities for youth during the summer.
Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation established in1985. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Oneheʻe Ave. in Kahului, which opened in 2005 and is the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui since 1970.