Maui Business
Hawaiian Electric employees join IBEW in raising $273K for Aloha United Way
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Hawaiian Electric employees on in Maui County and on Oʻahu together with the IBEW Local 1260 raised $273,053 for Aloha United Way during a 2025 workplace campaign.
Funds will support the nonprofit’s essential programs and 300-plus partner agencies working to address Maui County’s and Oʻahu’s most urgent needs.
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