Maui Business

Hawaiian Electric employees join IBEW in raising $273K for Aloha United Way

June 16, 2026, 3:00 PM HST
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Hawaiian Electric employees on in Maui County and on Oʻahu together with the IBEW Local 1260 raised $273,053 for Aloha United Way during a 2025 workplace campaign.

Funds will support the nonprofit’s essential programs and 300-plus partner agencies working to address Maui County’s and Oʻahu’s most urgent needs.

(L to R): Kaʻili Trask O’Connell, Aloha United Way vice president of resource development and donor relations; Rudy Tamayo, Hawaiian Electric vice president, energy delivery; Leroy Chincio, IBEW Local 1260 business manager and financial secretary; Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer; Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric president; Michelle Bartell, Aloha United Way president and CEO; and Sydney Modisette, Aloha United Way business development manager. PC: Kenneth Chan, Hawaiian Electric.

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