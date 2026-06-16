Hawaiian Electric employees join IBEW in raising $273K for Aloha United Way

Hawaiian Electric employees on in Maui County and on Oʻahu together with the IBEW Local 1260 raised $273,053 for Aloha United Way during a 2025 workplace campaign.

Funds will support the nonprofit’s essential programs and 300-plus partner agencies working to address Maui County’s and Oʻahu’s most urgent needs.

(L to R): Kaʻili Trask O’Connell, Aloha United Way vice president of resource development and donor relations; Rudy Tamayo, Hawaiian Electric vice president, energy delivery; Leroy Chincio, IBEW Local 1260 business manager and financial secretary; Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer; Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric president; Michelle Bartell, Aloha United Way president and CEO; and Sydney Modisette, Aloha United Way business development manager. PC: Kenneth Chan, Hawaiian Electric.