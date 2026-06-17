Maui police seek assistance in locating woman reported missing by a concerned family member

Sara Baylor

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Sara Baylor, 52.

Baylor was reported missing by a concerned family member on Friday, April 25, 2025, after not hearing from her since November 2024. Their last known communication occurred through Facebook Messenger. Police say that although there is no indication that Baylor is in immediate danger, the reporting party remains concerned for her well-being and is seeking to confirm her safety.

A Personal Assistance case was initially documented, and an All Points Bulletin (APB) was issued. Despite investigative efforts, no information regarding Baylor’s whereabouts has been obtained. The case has since been reclassified as a Missing Persons investigation.

The exact date Baylor was last seen remains unknown. However, her last documented contact with law enforcement occurred on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Rainbow Park, off of Baldwin Avenue.

Baylor does not have a vehicle or an operable cell phone, according to police.

Baylor is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 148 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baylor, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25011598