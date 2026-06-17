Maui Weather Forecast for June 17, 2026





Photo Credit: Laila Reiss

West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 87. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 76. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 87. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 82 to 88 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 81 to 88. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 56. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs 81 to 86 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 82 to 88 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 89. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 57 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Lighter background winds will support daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes today through Friday. Thus, most cloud cover and shower activity will favor interior and mountain areas during the afternoons. Deeper moisture associated with a weak trough will move northward from the southeast through Friday, and will briefly increase shower chances island- by-island as it weakens. A more typical trade wind pattern will return late this weekend.

Discussion

Latest satellite and radar imagery shows isolated to scattered showers across the region. More persistent showers are moving onto and over the Big Island as a weak trough continues its march up the island chain. The trough should be near Maui tonight and possibly near or over Oahu on Thursday afternoon. As this weakening trough moves up the island chain expect a slight increase in showers before the trough moves away.

A series of fronts will move across the North Pacific well north of the island chain. This should disrupt the moderate trades weakening them through Friday. This should lead to sea/land breezes for the next few days. Clouds and showers should mainly be limited to over the island interiors and mountainous terrain, particularly during the day. The exception being the previously discussed weakening trough moving across the island chain.

After a brief period of east-southeasterly flow Saturday, moderate easterly trades will return during the second half of the weekend. Some light windward and mauka showers will return but fairly dry conditions will keep the showers limited.

Aviation

An oncoming surface trough moving through the Big Island early this morning will make for weakened trades across most sites. Expect light to moderate land/sea breezes to prevail as a result, with increasing cloud cover and moisture moving from the Big Island northwestward through the period. Any rain that results from this system is primarily expected to impact windward sites, but MVFR conditions may still spill over to leeward sites at times. IFR is possible as well under heavier showers.

AIRMET Sierra is currently in effect for mountain obscuration across windward Big Island due to oncoming showers. This may spread to other islands later in the period.

Marine

A ridge of high pressure north of the state is driving gentle to locally moderate easterly trades as a front to the northwest pushes the ridge east of the coastal waters. The ridge will strengthen north of the area over weekend as the trough weakens and lifts far north, allowing moderate to fresh trades to return.

Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated as the current swell gradually declines through the evening. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been cancelled this morning but may need to be reissued Thursday as another moderate, long period south southwest swell is expected to fill in tonight and peak Thursday before slowly fading Friday through the weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average as easterly trade winds ease through the end of the week.

The Coastal Flood Statement has been cancelled this morning as the peak high tides and the south swell have begun to decline. The Marine Weather Statement has also been cancelled due to the declining south swell.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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