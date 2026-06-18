Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters endorses Sne Patel for State House District 14

Sne Patel

State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel announced that he has earned the endorsement of the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters, marking additional labor support for his campaign.

“The Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters recognized Patel’s strong commitment to working families, responsible growth, and policies that support local workers and their ability to live and thrive in Hawaiʻi,” according to the announcement. The organization highlighted his understanding of the challenges facing local communities, particularly in the areas of housing, infrastructure and workforce development.

“Sne Patel understands that West Maui’s recovery must create opportunities for local families and local workers. His years of service to the Lahaina community, combined with his commitment to housing, infrastructure, and economic opportunity, make him the right leader for this moment. The Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters is proud to support Sne Patel for State House District 14,” said Mark Anthony Clemente, Political Director of the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters.

Patel, a West Maui small business leader and longtime community advocate, has spent more than two decades working to strengthen the Lahaina community. He currently serves on the State and County Economic Recovery Commission and has been actively involved in recovery efforts following the August 2023 wildfires.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters and grateful for the support of the labor community,” said Patel. “The men and women who build our homes, schools, roads and infrastructure are essential to Hawaiʻi’s future. As West Maui continues its recovery, we must create more housing opportunities, invest in critical infrastructure, support local businesses, and ensure that good-paying careers remain available for local residents. I look forward to working alongside our labor partners to build a stronger future for our community.”

The endorsement follows earlier support from the Hawaiʻi Teamsters Local 996, Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 630, Sheet Metal Workers Local 293 and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 50, demonstrating broad confidence among Hawaiʻi’s skilled trades and working families in Patel’s leadership for West Maui’s future.

Sne Patel is a candidate for Hawaiʻi State House District 14, representing Lahaina, Māʻalaea, Waiheʻe, and Waiehu. A husband, father, small business leader and community volunteer, Patel has served the West Maui community through leadership roles in business, economic recovery and community development. His campaign is focused on accelerating recovery, expanding housing opportunities, improving infrastructure, supporting local businesses, and creating a vibrant future for West Maui families.

To learn more about Sne Patel for State House District 14, visit www.joinpatel.com

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.