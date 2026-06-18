Lahaina Third Saturdays this Saturday, May 20

Tarvin Makia

The Maui Economic Recovery Commission (Maui ERC) Healing Journey Team is honored to announce the monthly return of Paʻūpili 3rd Saturdays, a community healing gathering in Lahaina Town. The next event will take place this Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lahaina United Methodist Church.

Paʻūpili 3rd Saturdays is an ongoing series dedicated to healing, connection, and community resilience for Lahaina residents impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires. The event brings together local businesses, cultural practitioners, artists, and community organizations to create a welcoming space for gathering, creativity, and support.

More than 15 Lahaina-based product and service vendors will participate, offering a diverse range of locally rooted businesses, community resources, and wraparound services. The event will also feature free hands-on activities, opportunities for residents to connect with services, community giveaways, and a full day of live entertainment.

Dane Patao.

Featured performers include:

Reiko Fukino

Jarret Roback & George Tavy

Dane Patao

Sione Liti

Avi & Ikaika Cosma

Sione Liti

“This month’s Paʻūpili 3rd Saturday is a reminder that our doors and our hearts remain open,” said Nestor Ugale, committee member. “We invite everyone to return to Lahaina Town when they are ready—there is a place for you here. Whether you’re reconnecting with neighbors, supporting local businesses, seeking resources, or simply spending time in community, we welcome you with aloha.”

“We’re also continuing to welcome vendors, service providers supporting Lahaina’s recovery, and organizations interested in fundraising opportunities for local sports teams and community causes. If you’d like to participate, please reach out—we have space available,” said Daryl Fujiwara of Festivals of Aloha and the Maui ERC Healing Journey Team.

The event is free and open to the community, and all are welcome.

Paʻūpili 3rd Saturdays are made possible through the support of Maui United Way and 211 Hawaiʻi, the state’s comprehensive information and referral helpline.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit paupili.com and follow @paupilisaturdays on Instagram and Facebook.com/PaupiliSaturdays.