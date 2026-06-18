Maui Behavioral Health Resources conducts annual board meeting and officer installation

hoto: David Jenkins, Dr. David Abelson, Randol Leach, and Judge Peter Cahill. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources (MBHR) conducted its annual meeting and board officer installation ceremony on June 4, 2026 at its offices in Makawao.

The annual meeting highlighted the organization’s accomplishments during the past fiscal year, including the completion of a new dormitory on the Aloha House residential treatment campus, the opening of new mental health services offices, and increased outreach across the community.

“It’s been a year of incredible growth, and we appreciate the board’s support,” said Nicole Hokoana, CEO. “Their expertise, guidance, and community knowledge directly contributed to our success.”

At the conclusion of the annual meeting, Second District, Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill conducted the installation ceremony for board officers for the next fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026. They are:

Randol Leach , President.

, President. David Jenkins , Vice President.

, Vice President. Mason Williams , Treasurer.

, Treasurer. Dr. David Abelson, Secretary.

“These board officers are committed to making a difference for those with mental health and substance use disorders, and with their help, we know we are well prepared to continue our growth into the next year,” said Hokoana.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources is an umbrella organization of three nonprofit agencies: Aloha House, Mālama Family Recovery Center, and Maui Youth & Family Services. All three agencies seek to provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment to Maui residents.

While each maintaining their own 501(c)3 status, in 2008 the three agencies merged their administration staff to share and maximize expertise, reduce overhead costs and eliminate service duplication. Together, the agencies provide services to almost 8,000 individuals in the Maui community each year.

Learn more at www.MBHR.org