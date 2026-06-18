Maui County FCU teams up with The Salvation Army for the 2026 Adopt a Backpack School Supply Drive

Adopt a Backpack School Supply Drive. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union

Maui County Federal Credit Union is joining forces with The Salvation Army once again for an Adopt a Backpack program, helping local keiki step into the new school year fully equipped and ready to learn.

Now through July 18, 2026, residents across Maui are encouraged to bring new school supplies or contribute monetary donations to any Maui County FCU branch location in Kahului, Lahaina, or Wailuku. All donations will be directed toward The Salvation Army’s Adopt a Backpack program for students facing financial hardship throughout Maui County, giving every keiki the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.

“Now in our ninth year of partnership with The Salvation Army, we remain deeply committed to helping keiki across Maui walk into school confident and prepared,” said Michele Kawahara, CEO of Maui County Federal Credit Union. “When our community rallies together, we ease the load for families who need it most — and create real, lasting impact on the lives of our students.”

Needed supplies include everyday school essentials such as:

Backpacks

Pencils and pens

Notebooks and folders

Crayons and markers

Glue sticks and scissors

A complete suggested supply list is available at mauicountyfcu.org.

Branch Locations & Hours:

Kahului Branch (Maui Marketplace, 270 Dairy Rd): Monday–Friday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. | Saturday: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Lahaina Branch (270 Lahainaluna Rd): Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Wailuku Branch (224 Kehalani Village Dr): Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

“The generosity of Maui County FCU and its members means local children will enter the school year feeling ready and supported,” added Captain Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “A backpack full of supplies sends a powerful message: someone believes in you, and you can focus on what matters — learning.”

Families seeking back-to-school assistance are encouraged to reach out to The Salvation Army Family Services at 808-871-6270. To learn more or donate online, visit maui.salvationarmy.org.