Maui Huliau Foundation offers free summer professional learning opportunities for Maui teachers

Summer professional learning opportunities for Maui teachers. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation

Maui Huliau Foundation is offering a series of free professional learning opportunities this summer designed to deepen climate literacy, strengthen place-based teaching, and connect educators with the community partners leading environmental and cultural stewardship across Maui.

The in-person learning days and Learning Community Gathering are open to all public and private school K–12 educators. Hawaiʻi Department of Education and charter school teachers in grades 6–12 will also have the opportunity to continue their learning through two PDE3 professional development courses offered during the 2026–2027 school year.

Summer professional learning opportunities for Maui teachers. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation

“One of Maui Huliau Foundation’s greatest strengths is the network of community partners we’ve built over the past 16 years,” said Malia Cahill, Executive Director of Maui Huliau Foundation. “We’re excited to bring together such a strong lineup of organizations to share their work with educators this summer. Teachers will have the opportunity to learn directly from the people restoring wetlands, protecting coral reefs, caring for our watersheds, and strengthening our communities, while building relationships that support more place-based, real-world learning in the classroom.”

Summer professional learning opportunities for Maui teachers. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation

On Thursday, July 2, educators are invited to participate in the Climate Resilience Learning Day for Teachers, a free professional learning experience focused on local climate resilience solutions. Participants will visit community-based projects highlighting flood mitigation, wetland restoration, sea level rise adaptation, and coral restoration research while learning alongside ʻĀinakūkoʻa o Waiohuli Kai, Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, and Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute. The day also includes lunch and a resource session featuring Maui Huliau Foundation’s Climate Literacy Project curriculum. DOE and charter school teachers in grades 6–12 who wish to continue their learning can enroll in the foundation’s Climate Literacy in Action PDE3 course this fall.

On Friday, July 10, educators are also invited to join the ʻĀina-Based Learning Day for Teachers at Waiheʻe Refuge and Paeloko. Through site tours, service work, and hands-on activities with community partners including Kaʻehu and the Mauna Kahalawai Watershed Partnership, participants will gain practical strategies and resources for rooting learning in place while strengthening Nā Hopena Aʻo (HĀ) outcomes. DOE and charter school teachers in grades 6–12 may also continue their learning through Maui Huliau Foundation’s new Kūkulu Pilina: Rooting Learning in Hawaiʻi PDE3 course, which explores culturally rooted, place-based education throughout the school year.

Educators are also encouraged to attend Maui Huliau Foundation’s next Learning Community Gathering on Friday, June 26, which will bring together teachers, school leaders, and community organizations to explore ways to strengthen partnerships that support meaningful, place-based learning experiences for students. The gathering includes presentations, facilitated discussion, optional networking, and lunch for in-person participants.

Educators are encouraged to RSVP by June 24 by emailing info@mauihuliaufoundation.org.



















Teachers can learn more and register for all summer opportunities at mauihuliaufoundation.org/teachers.