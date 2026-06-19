New parking rates at Honolulu Airport increase on July 1

Parking lots at HNL have reached capacity during the morning hours this Spring Break. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Beginning July 1, 2026, the hourly rates for parking six or more hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will increase, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

Rates for the first six hours will remain unchanged. The rate for parking between six to seven hours will increase from $23 to $24, the rate for parking between seven to eight hours will increase from $25 to $27 and the rate for parking eight hours or more (including overnight parking) will increase from $27 to $29. There is a free 15-minute grace period for drivers dropping off or picking up passengers.

Parking rates through June 30, 2028

Current Effective July 1, 2026 Scheduled July 1, 2027 – June 30, 2028 1<15-min Free Free Free 16-30 min $1 $1 $1 31-60 min $3 $3 $3 1-2 hours $6 $6 $6 2-3 hours $9 $9 $9 3-4 hours $12 $12 $12 4-5 hours $17 $17 $17 5-6 hours $21 $21 $21 6-7 hours $23 $24 $24 7-8 hours $25 $27 $27 8+ hours $27 $29 $30

The fee increase is part of an incremental rate structure agreement that was negotiated in 2018 under the long-term airport parking agreement with the parking concessionaire.

Parking fees support HDOT’s continuing efforts to invest in the modernization and maintenance of the airport’s parking facilities. Planned projects at HNL include improvements to the Terminal 2 parking structure, which will involve full rehabilitation of the concrete surface of the top level of the structure, concrete spall repairs and upgrades to the electrical and drainage systems. The design phase of the project is underway and HDOT anticipates putting the project out to bid in the third quarter of 2027.

A new 3,500-stall parking structure off Ualena Street at HNL is also slated for construction for employee parking. The new structure will free up the space currently used for employee parking and allow for the planned Diamond Head extension project, which will include construction of a new concourse and related facilities, to provide the capacity to meet future travel growth. The parking structure project is in the design and environmental site assessment phase and is estimated to be completed in 2029.

Statewide, parking lot improvements are currently underway at Līhu‘e Airport (LIH), while parking lot expansions are planned for LIH (expected start of construction is first quarter of 2028), Hilo International Airport (expected start of construction is second quarter of 2028), Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keāhole (expected start of construction is third quarter 2028), and Kahului Airport (expected start of construction is third quarter 2028).

To help drivers plan before heading to the airport, real-time parking availability is posted on the HNL website and the HNL Info App. The website and app also feature an estimated parking cost calculator, parking maps, as well as information on electric vehicle parking and charging stations, accessible parking and free cell phone waiting lots. The parking capacity at HNL is approximately 5,924 stalls.

For more information on parking at HNL, see https://airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/getting-to-from/parking/