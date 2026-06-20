Aloha Festivals invites applications for signature events in historic 80th Anniversary year

Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a, Royal Court Investiture and Opening Ceremony. PC: Aloha Festivals

As Aloha Festivals prepares to celebrate 80 Years of Aloha in 2026, community members, businesses, cultural practitioners, and organizations are invited to take part in its signature events and help continue a tradition that has united Hawai‘i through culture, community, and aloha for eight decades. Applications are now open for the 2026 Royal Court, vendors for the 72nd Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a, and participants in the 78th Annual Floral Parade. Applicants can learn more and apply at www.AlohaFestivals.com/Participate .

The 2026 festival theme, “80 Years of Aloha: Our Culture, Our Stories, Celebrating Our Island Home,” honors both the legacy of Aloha Festivals and the people who continue to bring it to life today. For eight decades, the festival has connected generations through the sharing of ʻike (knowledge), traditions, and stories that reflect the unique culture of Hawaiʻi. This year’s theme recognizes the Royal Court, hālau hula, parade participants, entertainers, artisans, vendors, volunteers, and community organizations whose contributions have helped sustain Aloha Festivals and perpetuate the aloha spirit across generations.

Community members can participate in Aloha Festivals’ 80th anniversary celebration through the following opportunities:

2026 Royal Court | Sept. 5, 2026

Royal Court. PC: Aloha Festivals

Hawai‘i residents of Native Hawaiian ancestry are invited to apply for the 2026 Royal Court and serve as cultural ambassadors throughout Aloha Festivals’ 80thanniversary celebration. Applications are now being accepted for all Royal Court positions, including Mō‘ī Kāne (King), Mō‘ī Wahine (Queen), Kamāli‘i Kāne (Prince), Kamāli‘i Wahine (Princess), and court attendants. Guided by Royal Court Chair Kumu Hula Blaine Kamalani Kia, Royal Court members play an important role in representing Hawai‘i’s royal history while helping to share and perpetuate Hawaiian culture and traditions.

72nd Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a Sept. 19, 2026

Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a. PC: Aloha Festivals

Businesses, artisans and food vendors are encouraged to apply for a vendor booth at Hawai‘i’s premier block party. Held along Kalākaua Avenue, the Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a transforms Waikīkī into a vibrant celebration of live Hawaiian music and entertainment, hula, local food, fashion, art, and culture, attracting tens of thousands of attendees each year. Businesses can also participate as a Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a Stage Sponsor, aligning their brand with some of Hawai‘i’s most celebrated entertainers and helping support the festival’s live music experience. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, click here .

78th Annual Floral Parade | Sept. 26, 2026

Annual Floral Parade. PC: Aloha Festivals

Applications are also being accepted for the 78th Annual Floral Parade, presented by ʻAlohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach. The parade, which concludes an entire month of Aloha Festivals celebrations, features beautifully adorned floats, marching bands, pā‘ū riding units, community organizations, schools, cultural groups, and civic leaders. As the grand finale of Aloha Festivals, the beloved tradition showcases the rich diversity of Hawai‘i’s communities while celebrating the culture, stories, and aloha spirit that have sustained the festival for 80 years.

In addition to participation opportunities, businesses and organizations are invited to become sponsors or community partners and help support Hawai‘i’s longest-running cultural festival as Aloha Festivals celebrates 80 Years of Aloha. As part of the anniversary celebration, Aloha Festivals is also seeking support for the renewal of the Royal Court regalia worn during the Royal Court Investiture and ceremonial appearances throughout the festival season, helping preserve an important symbol of Hawai‘i’s royal heritage for future generations. Applications, participation information, and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.AlohaFestivals.com/Participate .

Aloha Festivals 2026 is generously supported by title sponsor Hawai‘i Tourism Authority; presenting sponsor Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort; parade sponsor ‘Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach; as well as Hawaiian Airlines, Royal Hawaiian Center, and Hawaiʻi’s Finest.

The mission of Aloha Festivals is to foster the aloha spirit through the perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and the celebration of the diverse customs and traditions of Hawai‘i. For more information about Aloha Festivals, visit www.AlohaFestivals.com .