Maui Surf Forecast for June 21, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 07:07 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 02:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 08:52 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period south swell will continue to fade, with a new long-period south swell peaking overnight. The result surf along south and west-facing shores should begin to diminish Sunday. Additional medium to long period south and southeast swells are expected through the middle of next week, which will maintain surf heights near seasonal averages.

Tiny surf will prevail along north-facing shores through most of the coming week as limited short-period energy reaches the islands from the north and northwest. As the trade winds increase next week, expect the surf along east facing shores to trend upwards.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.