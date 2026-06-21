Volcano Watch — What is the difference between an eruption and an episode?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates.

Over the last year and a half, the historic episodic eruption at the summit of Kīlauea has had 49 episodes of lava fountaining, with episode 50 in the forecast for next week. But why are these individual fountaining events considered episodes instead of separate eruptions, and what’s the difference?

Comparison images from June 14, 2026, showing the episode 49 lava fountain at 11:01 a.m. (left) and the same location at 5:59 p.m., shortly after the fountaining stopped (right). Only the north vent produced lava fountaining during episode 49, while the south vent (located to the left of the fountain) displayed some minor spattering and jetting. Water vapor and volcanic gases are emitted from the vents during pauses and typically produce a thick white plume. USGS images from the V2cam.

Since Dec. 23, 2024, there have been unique repeated cycles of behavior at the volcano. These have started with precursory spatter and overflows from one or both vents (which occurred before nearly every episode) in Halemaʻumaʻu crater, lasting hours to days. The cycle then moves into lava fountaining from one or both vents lasting from 4.5 hours to over 8 days, and finally, there is a pause in surface lava activity.

An eruption occurs when magma rises from below ground and reaches the surface, typically as effusive lava flows, lava fountains, or an explosive eruption column. In some eruptions there can be short breaks, or pauses, of lava erupting at the surface, even as magma continues to accumulate or move underground. Because lava fountains have repeatedly erupted from one or both of the same two main vents (north and south) since December 2024, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory distinguishes these periods as episodes within an overall eruption that is taking place within Halemaʻumaʻu.

For past eruptions, when pauses in activity at Kīlauea last more than 90 days, there will usually be a longer period of quiescence, or a new eruption will start in a different region of the volcano. Despite having breaks in activity during the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea, monitoring data indicates that activity is still elevated and the eruption is not over, even if we don’t always see lava at the surface. The ongoing episodic eruption continues to display moderate to high levels of activity during pauses, including ground deformation, seismic tremor, and volcanic gas emissions.

Kīlauea’s summit tiltmeters record deflationary tilt during the fountaining episodes, as magma is removed from the magma chamber and erupted at the surface. At the end of each episode there is an abrupt change from deflation to inflation as the summit begins to repressurize. This repetitive behavior of deflation during episodes and inflation during the pauses is the primary way that the HVO staff are able to forecast when the next episode could take place based on the volume erupted and the rate of repressurization.

During lava fountaining episodes, strong volcanic tremor (a signal associated with fluid movement) is recorded on seismic stations at and around Kīlauea summit. The tremor during pauses is generally at a lower intensity but it persists at varied levels that are influenced by volcanic gas, the depth of magma in the vents, and other factors.

Gas emission rates at Kīlauea summit also remain elevated during the periods between fountaining episodes, with sulfur dioxide emissions typically ranging between 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day. These levels are much higher than the sulfur dioxide emission rates recorded prior to the onset of the ongoing eruption, which were less than 120 tonnes per day.

Episodes and pauses aren’t unique to just this eruption—for example, during the first 3.5 years of the Kīlauea middle East Rift Zone eruption at Puʻuʻōʻō, there were also episodic fountaining events similar to the current summit eruption. The pauses, or repose periods, between those episodes were longer on average than we are seeing now, with the longest lasting for 65 days.

As of now, these short pauses between episodes (generally lasting days to weeks) have included elevated seismic tremor, volcanic gases, and deformation—which often transitions to low-level eruptive activity preceding sustained fountaining—all indicating that there will be another fountaining episode. HVO keeps a close eye on monitoring data for any indication of magma movement into a different region of the volcano; this might mean a change in the ongoing eruption and perhaps eventually a new eruption beginning in a different location. We don’t know when or how this eruption will end, but each time we see expected patterns in monitoring data after a fountaining episode ends, there’s a good chance that another fountaining episode from the north and/or south vents in Halemaʻumaʻu is on the way.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically within the summit caldera since Dec. 23, 2024. Its USGS Volcano Alert level is ADVISORY.

Episode 49 of summit lava fountaining happened for 7.5 hours on June 14. Summit region inflation since the end of episode 49 indicates that another fountaining episode is possible. Models currently indicate that episode 50 is most likely to occur between June 23-27. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Maunaloa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

Four earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week:

M2.5 earthquake 9 miles S of Honoka‘a at 16 mile depth on June 18 at 2:11 a.m.

M4.5 earthquake 10 miles SE of Pāhala at 20 mile depth on June 17 at 2:14 a.m.

M2.8 earthquake 4 miles S of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo at 13 mile depth on June 14 at 11:16 a.m.

M3.1 earthquake 3 miles W of Kahaluʻu-Keauhou at 3 mile depth occurred on June 12 at 9:48 p.m.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit HVO’s website for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information, and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.