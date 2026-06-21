West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply returns home to Lahaina with Grand Opening, June 27

Katie and Lopaka Wilson of West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply. PC: courtesy

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply will officially celebrate the grand opening of its new flagship store in Lahaina on Saturday, June 27, 2026, marking a major milestone in the ongoing recovery of Lahaina and the return of a beloved local business to the community it has served for decades.

The new store is located at the Lahaina Cannery, 1191 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Suite 101.

The public is invited to attend the day-long celebration. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a blessing at 10 a.m.

Before the blessing, the community is invited to join the West Maui Sports crew for a Morning Cast at Māla Wharf from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Bring your fishing pole, talk story with local fishermen, and help celebrate the store’s return to Lahaina.

PC: West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply.

For owners Lopaka and Katie Wilson, the reopening represents far more than the opening of a new retail store.

The Wilsons purchased West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply in 2022, just 18 months before the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire destroyed their Front Street location and set the community on a long journey of recovery and rebuilding. Through it all, the Wilson family remained committed to reopening in Lahaina, restoring a beloved local business, and continuing to serve the community they call home.

Katie and Lopaka Wilson of West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply – after the Lahaina fire. PC: courtesy

Following the fire, the Wilsons quickly pivoted to keep the business operating and their team employed, hosting pop-up shops throughout Hawaiʻi and establishing a location at Kāʻanapali Shores while they worked toward a permanent return to Lahaina. In recognition of those efforts, Katie and Lopaka Wilson were honored with the Mayor’s Small Business Award for Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or Fewer Employees) in 2024.

“Opening the doors again in Lahaina means everything to our family,” said Lopaka Wilson, co-owner of West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply. “There were many moments over the last three years when we didn’t know what the future would look like. This store represents perseverance, faith, and the incredible support we’ve received from our community. We are honored to once again serve the people who have supported us through every step of this journey.”

Katie and Lopaka Wilson of West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply. PC: courtesy

For more than three decades, West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply has been a trusted resource for fishing tackle, marine supplies, ocean gear,sporting goods, local knowledge, and the generations of residents and visitors who share a passion for Maui’s waters. The new flagship location continues that legacy while creating a new home for the business in Lahaina.

“West Maui Sports has always been more than a store,” said Katie Wilson, co-owner of West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply. “It’s where friendships are made, fishing stories are shared, and visitors get a chance to connect with the ocean through the eyes of local people. Being able to reopen in Lahaina and welcome everyone back is something we’ve dreamed about since the day we lost our store. This grand opening belongs to the entire community.”

The reopening serves as a symbol of Lahaina’s resilience and the determination of local families and small businesses that continue to invest in the future of West Maui. The new location at Lahaina Cannery reflects the Wilson family’s commitment to remaining part of Lahaina’s cultural fabric for generations to come.

Guests attending the grand opening can enjoy prizes, music, store specials, and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

“We’ve always believed that West Maui Sports is about bringing people together through the ocean, fishing, and the outdoors,” added Lopaka Wilson. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back, share stories, and celebrate this next chapter together.”

For more information, visit westmauisports.com or call 808-661-MALA.