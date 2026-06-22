Maui News

Free movie nights around Maui County in July to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month

June 22, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
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DPR movie night. Foe PC: (2023) County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate National Park and Recreation Month in July by offering a series of free, family-friendly movies on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Designed to bring community members together, all outdoor movie screenings begin at sunset, except where noted. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, nonalcoholic beverages, low-back chairs and blankets. For more information about the movie nights, including movie titles, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks and click on the Free Programming Events News Flash section at the bottom of the page.

Outdoor movie schedule:

Maui

  • July 1 – East Maui: Hāna Ball Park (7 p.m.) – Lilo & Stitch Live Action
  • July 2 – West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater How to Train Your Dragon
  • July 10 – South Maui: Kamaʻole III Beach Park (South end) GOAT
  • July 16 – West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater Shrek
  • July 17 – Upcountry: Mayor Eddie Tam Memorial Complex (field below Eddie Tam in Makawao) Zootopia 2
  • July 24 – Central Maui: War Memorial Complex (field area below swimming pool) Kung Fu Panda 4

Molokaʻi

  • July 10 – Kaunakakai Gymnasium (7 p.m.) Zootopia 2

Lanāʽi

  • July 22 – Lanāʽi Park Complex Gymnasium (6:30 p.m.) Zootopia 2

In addition to the movie nights, two more DPR events will be held on Lanāʻi: Picture-frame decorating on July 15 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and birdhouse building and decorating on July 20 from 2 to 5 p.m., both at Lanāʻi Park Complex Gymnasium.

An initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, National Park and Recreation Month is observed across the country each year in July and highlights the essential role of parks and recreation in building strong, vibrant and resilient communities.

For general information on the County DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

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