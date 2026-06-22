Maui Surf Forecast for June 23, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:06 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 03:55 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:55 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 05:21 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small to moderate, medium to long period south swells will keep surf along south-facing shores near seasonal average through the forecast period. A moderate, long-period swell is giving a slight boost to south shore surf this afternoon which is expected to continue tonight before fading on Tuesday. Another boost in south swell is expected Wednesday night into Thursday below High Surf Advisory levels.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade wind energy upstream of the islands through tonight. Easterly wind wave looks to increase Tuesday into the end of the week, reaching moderate levels as trade winds increase. Surf along north-facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period with a potential bump of tiny background energy midweek into Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.