Maui News

Firefighters, Coast Guard rescue two wing foilers off of South Maui

June 23, 2026, 5:10 PM HST
* Updated June 23, 5:11 PM
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Two wing foil riders unable to make their way to shore were rescued off of South Maui Tuesday morning, the Maui Fire Department reported. Two men — 66- and 67-year old visitors — were uninjured and did not require medical attention.

Officials received an ocean rescue distress call at 10:46 a.m. at an area off South Kīhei and Uwapo roads. In calm, flat waters and light winds, the wing foilers could not get back on their boards, officials said.

The Coast Guard located the men several hundred yards offshore, and Maui ocean safety officers brought them back to shore on Jet Skis.

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