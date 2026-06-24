Maui-based clothing brand Waiwaolani opens first Oʻahu retail store at Kahala Mall

PC: Waiwaolani

Waiwaolani, a Maui-based clothing brand inspired by Hawaiʻi’s native ecosystems and cultural connections to the land, expands its footprint with the opening of its first Oʻahu retail location at Kahala Mall. The 1,138-square-foot store occupies the former Fighting Eel space.

Founded in November 2021, Waiwaolani began unexpectedly during the pandemic as a way to support a family in Bali, Indonesia facing economic hardship. What started as a small effort to help others soon evolved into a mission-driven apparel brand that celebrates Hawaiʻi’s native plants, species, and the importance of mālama ʻāina.

PC: Waiwaolani

The name Waiwaolani reflects the company’s deep connection to Hawaiʻi’s natural environment. Derived from the Hawaiian words wai (water, the sustenance of life), wao (from Wao Akua, the upper mountain realm), and lani (heavens or skies), the name represents the interconnectedness between Hawaiʻi’s forests, watersheds, native species, and the life-giving water they provide.

“Through our locally designed clothing and products, we hope to inspire people to learn about and appreciate Hawaiʻi’s native ecosystems, while supporting the organizations working to protect them,” said Waiwaolani founder, Roselani Suyat Aiwohi.

PC: Waiwaolani

Inspired by Hawaʻii’s native flora, Waiwaolani, a Native Hawaiian-owned business, creates apparel and products that celebrate the islands’ unique ecosystems while helping to foster awareness of their cultural and environmental significance. The company’s mission includes supporting conservation efforts that protect native species and habitats while striving to produce clothing that is mindful of its environmental impact.

Kahala Mall was a natural choice for the company’s first Oʻahu storefront.

PC: Waiwaolani

“Every time I’ve visited Kahala Mall, I’ve felt a sense of community and positive energy,” said Aiwohi. “I love the mall’s welcoming atmosphere, its family-oriented environment, and the genuine sense of aloha that visitors and residents experience there.”

The new location will allow Waiwaolani to connect with new customers, expand its reach across the islands, and build relationships with community organizations while continuing to support the Native Hawaiian community.

“Kahala Mall is delighted to be the first Oʻahu location for Waiwaolani,” said Jessi Everett, Marketing Director at Kahala Mall. “We look forward to introducing our customers to this unique Maui-based brand and supporting its continued growth in Hawaiʻi.”

PC: Waiwaolani