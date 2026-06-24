Maui Weather Forecast for June 24, 2026

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 87. Northeast winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 78. North winds up to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 87. North winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Occasional showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Occasional showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 70 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to breezy trade winds can be expected through the weekend and likely into the first half of next week, pushing showers over mostly windward and mountain areas. These showers will be more active during the night time and early morning hours. A mid level and upper level trough could occasionally allow some of these showers to be a little heavier than normal.

Discussion

An influx of moisture associated with a low level and mid level trough is passing through the region this morning, providing a decent amount of showers to the islands. 6 hour rainfall totals across windward and mountain areas are several tenths of an inch to an inch. As this moisture moves through today, conditions should dry out a little, but not enough rule out showers completely. There will still be periodic pockets of moisture moving through and boosting showers followed by drier pockets through the weekend.

Trade winds look to continue through next week, with models indicating another influx of moisture possibly arriving by the middle of next week. There are some differences in model solutions regarding trade wind speeds due to the forecasted strength and position of the high pressure to the north.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades expected through the rest of the week. A trough moving through the island chain is causing low cigs and SHRA with MVFR conds. Conds should improve east to west as the trough moves through.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward portions of of all islands. Conds should improve east to west.

While AIRMET Tango is not in effect at this time it is possible as the winds increase today it may be needed for mod turb downwind of island terrain.

Marine

The combination of a low level trough passing west of the Hawaiian Islands today and an upper level disturbance will continue to enhance rain shower activity for all coastal and offshore waters. The subtropical ridge to the north will continue to strengthen, increasing trade wind speeds into the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) range for windier waters and channels around Kauai, Oahu, Maui and the Big Island. Winds will remain moderate to locally strong near Maui and the Big Island for the next several days, keeping the SCA in effect for these waters into the weekend.

A series of small to moderate, medium to long period south and southeast swells will keep surf along south facing shores elevated into the weekend. A small, medium period south swell will continue to fade today just as the forerunners of the next long period south swell begin to arrive in the islands this morning. This next south swell will build through Wednesday night, and peak on Thursday with head high to overhead surf heights at most exposed south shore surf breaks. Additional small pulses of south swell energy arrives on Saturday and Sunday.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually build today and then hold into the weekend as trade winds strengthen. West facing shores will remain on the small side with a slight south swell wrap. Surf heights along north facing shores will increase into Thursday due to tiny background northwest swell energy.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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