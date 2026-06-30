HDOT starting preliminary environmental studies for Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C

Lahaina Bypass near Keawe Street in West Maui (2.21.24) PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is starting preliminary environmental studies for a northern portion of the Lahaina Bypass. The proposed Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C will extend the existing Lahaina Bypass northward, spanning 4.5 miles between Keawe Street and Puʻukoliʻi Road. The bypass currently runs from the south, from an area called “Cut Mountain,” to Keawe Street.

Earlier this year, Maui County announced it would allocate $100 million in federal disaster funds from the Maui Wildfires to this extension of the bypass, which is expected to cost between $220 million and $250 million.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the middle to late 2028. Completion is estimated by December 2030.

HDOT will host one in-person and one virtual public informational meeting for the community to learn about the project and share its input.

In-Person Meeting:

Wednesday, July 8

6-8 p.m.

Lahainaluna High School cafeteria, 980 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina

Virtual Meeting:

Wednesday, July 15

6-8 p.m.

Details and Zoom link available at: https://lahainabypassphase1c.org/environmental-scoping-public-meeting-virtual

For additional information or to provided comments on the proposed project, visit the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C Project website at: https://lahainabypassphase1c.org/