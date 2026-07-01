Maui Surf Forecast for July 02, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:02 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:53 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:10 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium-period south swell will linger through Thursday just below the summertime average. This fading swell combined with a series of small, medium- to long-period south- southwesterly swells, will deliver below-average surf along south-facing shores through Friday. Over the holiday weekend and into early next week, a moderate, long-period south-southwest swell will arrive, boosting surf heights to near High Surf Advisory levels Sunday into Monday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through Thursday as trade winds remain locally strong. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny through the forecast period, with a minor uptick possible Friday into the holiday weekend as a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.