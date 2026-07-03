Maui Surf Forecast for July 04, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 05:11 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:06 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 04:23 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period south swell moving through the Hawaii region will hold through Saturday, keeping surf heights just below south shore summertime average surf heights into the weekend. Another overlapping moderate, long period south-southwest swell will fill in Saturday afternoon and evening, boosting surf heights to near High Surf Advisory Sunday and Monday. This swell will slowly fade from Tuesday through the middle of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the forecast period as moderate to locally strong trades hold. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny into next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.