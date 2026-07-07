Free Mokuʻula screening at Maui Ocean Center, July 10

E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula. PC: courtesy

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the community to experience E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula), the free 360-degree immersive film experience presented at Maui Ocean Center’s The Sphere. The next screening will take place on Friday, July 10, 2026 at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

This ongoing community program offers residents and visitors an opportunity to experience the rich history and cultural significance of Mokuʻula through an engaging immersive presentation.

Created in collaboration with cultural practitioners, kūpuna, and community members, the film uses 360-degree animation informed by oral histories to share the story of Mokuʻula — from its origins as a sacred and political center to its enduring importance in Hawaiian culture today.

The program is made possible through the support of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program, and Rotary District 5000.

Event Details:

When: Friday, July 10, 2026, at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free (reservation required at LahainaRestoration.org)

Parking: Free after 5 p.m.

Location: The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, 192 Māʻalaea Rd., Wailuku, HI 96793

About Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Lahaina Restoration Foundation (LRF) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to be stewards and storytellers of Lahaina’s Historic & Cultural Heritage. For over 60 years, LRF has worked to preserve and restore Lahaina’s historic sites through educational programs, heritage preservation, and community engagement. In the wake of the devastating fires, LRF is actively working to rebuild and restore key historical landmarks, ensuring that Lahaina’s unique history endures to inspire future generations. Your support helps us protect and revive the legacy of this historic town. To learn more or get involved, visit LahainaRestoration.org