Maui Weather Forecast for July 08, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 78. Northeast winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 77. North winds up to 25 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

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Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

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Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 77. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with numerous showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 88. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 60 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Strong high pressure far north of the state will continue to produce breezy to windy trades into the weekend. Showers will primarily focus along windward and mauka areas. An increase in shower coverage and frequency is anticipated later this week and into the weekend, with higher rain accumulations likely occurring during the overnight hours.

Discussion

Current radar and satellite imagery shows scattered showers moving into windward and mauka areas on the trade wind flow this morning. Strong high pressure centered far north of the state will continue to drive breezy to windy trades across the region through the weekend. Looking aloft, Hawaii will remain under weak ridging through early next week as it lies between two upper- level lows, one to the east, the other to the west.

The breezy to windy trades will generally focus clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas throughout the period. However, batches of deep tropical moisture will move across the area tonight through Friday night, again Sunday into Monday, and more will follow next week. As these batches of deeper moisture move through with PWATs reaching 1.5 to 2 inches, the inversion will weaken and lift, increasing shower coverage and frequency across the state. In addition to the potential for an uptick in shower activity, dew points will be on the rise, leading to muggier conditions through the weekend.

Aviation

Breezy to locally trades will continue today and once again bring low clouds and scattered showers predominately to windward and mountain areas. There will also be isolated spillover into leeward sites. VFR will prevail for most sites, with occasional localized MVFR mainly for windward/mountain sites associated with the shower activity.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of terrain for all islands. This AIRMET will likely continue through the next several days.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for tempo mountain obscuration above 2500 ft for north through east sections of the Big Island. Sierra may be dropped by later this morning as clouds and showers become less widespread.

Marine

Strong high pressure remains centered north of the state, which is driving fresh to strong trade winds across all coastal waters. No ASCAT pass available overnight, but hi-resolution guidance keeps Small Craft Advisory (SCA) winds in many of the coastal water zones though tonight, so will be extending the current SCA through then. Very little chance is expected to the strength of the high or the pressure gradient across the islands, so will continue to remain around the advisory threshold for most waters over the coming days. Windy zones around Big Island and Maui County will likely be extended beyond tonight at a minimum for the SCA, with the possibility of more zones.

A moderate, medium period south southwest (190-200 degrees) swell continues to generate moderate surf below advisory criteria along south facing shores. This swell energy will gradually lower through the remainder of the week. Expect small surf for south facing shores leading into this weekend, with mainly background energy. Another moderate, long-period south southwest swell (210 degrees) is expected to fill in Saturday night, but due to the direction of the source, could be more inconsistent than the current swell.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week as fresh to strong trades hold. A small, moderate period west (280 degrees) swell is expected to arrive this weekend and linger into early next week. No significant swells are expected out of the north or northwest.

Looking ahead, higher than normal high tides will be possible beginning during the second half of this weekend. Interests immediately along the coasts in low-lying or vulnerable areas should continue to monitor forecasts for possible coastal flooding due to the King Tides from Sunday through the first half of next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for all Hawaiian waters,

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