Maui’s Kahului Airport demonstrates progress toward 2045 net zero emissions target

Kahului Airport. PC: Wendy Osher / Maui Now

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced that its five largest airports have reached Level 3 under the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program. This milestone reinforces the department’s commitment to sustainability in aviation across the state.

Level 3 accreditation recognizes airports worldwide that have successfully mapped airport-wide carbon emissions, established a net-zero target, reduced emissions below a three-year rolling average and actively engaged with operational partners to tackle third-party emissions.

The accredited hubs include Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Līhuʻe Airport (LIH) and Hilo International Airport (ITO).

“We are working together with our federal, state and private-sector partners to build a resilient future for Hawaiʻi aviation,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “This milestone demonstrates that we stand by our words. By steadily expanding our clean transportation infrastructure, we are not only increasing the energy security of our airports, but also empowering our operational partners to do the same.”

The Airport Carbon Accreditation program, owned and governed by Airports Council International Europe (ACI EUROPE), is the global standard for carbon management in the airport industry. By achieving this milestone, the department demonstrates its commitment to net-zero carbon, reporting annual progress and investing in low-emissions strategies, including:

Targeting Net-Zero : Establishing a goal to reduce airport-controlled carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero airport-controlled emissions by 2045. This aligns with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes §225P-5: Zero Emissions Clean Economy Target (2018, 2022).

: Establishing a goal to reduce airport-controlled carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero airport-controlled emissions by 2045. This aligns with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes §225P-5: Zero Emissions Clean Economy Target (2018, 2022). Stakeholder Engagement : Collaborating with airlines, concessionaires and many others on their plans and identifying opportunities for support.

: Collaborating with airlines, concessionaires and many others on their plans and identifying opportunities for support. Expanded Inventory : Mapping emissions for both airport-controlled and non-airport-controlled sources, including aircraft operations and ground transportation.

: Mapping emissions for both airport-controlled and non-airport-controlled sources, including aircraft operations and ground transportation. Actionable Roadmap : The department’s Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan (2025)prioritized strategies for clean transportation based on ease of implementation.

: The department’s Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan (2025)prioritized strategies for clean transportation based on ease of implementation. Vehicle Electrification: Transitioning from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to zero-emission alternatives.

Looking forward, HDOT says that achieving net-zero emissions by 2045 relies on funding and leadership at both the state and federal levels to implement key infrastructure projects. “HDOT appreciates the strong collective effort toward third-party emissions reduction shown by airport tenants, airlines and stakeholders,” department leaders said.