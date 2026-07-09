Coral Spawning Night at Maui Ocean Center, July 15

Coral Spawning Night. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will host its annual Coral Spawning Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Not only will guests have the chance to witness coral spawning, but they can also learn about corals during lectures, film screenings and hands-on activities.



Coral spawning, or reproduction, coincides with the lunar cycle and Coral Spawning Night will be held during the new moon. Designated areas will be highlighted throughout the aquarium where viewing can possibly happen. “While coral spawning is expected to occur, it’s not guaranteed due to environmental variables,” said Nadine Nagata, curatorial coordinator with Maui Ocean Center.



Coral Spawning Night will include an interactive coral feeding station, diver presentations and an art activity with Hex Press Maui. In the Sphere Theater, coral ecologist Dave Gulko will discuss major innovations in coral restoration.

Screenings of the new “Coral Guardians” film will be held in the Pilina Classroom. The documentary, which was recently recognized at the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival, is directed by local photographer and filmmaker Daniel Sullivan and co-produced by Maui Ocean Center.



“Coral Guardians” includes interviews with members of Maui Ocean Center’s curatorial team along with the aquarium’s cultural advisor and the executive director of The Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center. “Our goal here at Maui Ocean Center was to create a living ark where we could protect the most threatened, endangered and endemic coral species here in Hawaiʻi,” Tessa Mancini, the aquarium’s head aquarist, says in the film.



Maui Ocean Center exhibits one of the largest displays of living, rare and endemic Pacific corals in the world. In addition to coral-related activities, food and drinks will be available at Reef Café during Coral Spawning Night. Tickets are now available at mauioceancenter.com.