Maui County, Higashimatsushima City, Japan, formalize Friendship City agreement. The signing recognizes a relationship born from shared resilience following disasters. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and Mayor Iwao Atsumi of Higashimatsushima City, Japan, formalized a Friendship City agreement during a signing ceremony at the Kalana O Maui County building Tuesday, recognizing a relationship rooted in resilience, cultural exchange and mutual support following the 2023 Maui Wildfires. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening ties between the two communities while fostering opportunities for collaboration, education and recovery.

The relationship grew from the Kibou for Maui program, which connected Lahainaluna High School students with the people of Higashimatsushima following the 2023 Maui Wildfires. The program was inspired by shared experiences of disaster recovery. In Higashimatsushima, 1,110 lives were lost and 23 people remain missing after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. The Kibou for Maui program was created to give Lahainaluna students the opportunity to learn firsthand from a community that has navigated the challenges of long-term recovery, resilience and rebuilding.

The signing recognizes a relationship born from shared resilience following the the 2023 Maui Wildfires and 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. PC: County of Maui

“We are so moved by the compassion and generosity from the people of Higashimatsushima,” Mayor Bissen said. “Through this connection, Lahainaluna students have been able to learn from long-term recovery in Japan and see what is possible years after disaster. This Friendship City agreement reflects our shared commitment to hope, resilience and building a stronger future together.”

Maui County, Higashimatsushima City, Japan, formalize Friendship City agreement. PC: County of Maui

“With the signing of this agreement, our two communities will work together to strengthen cooperation in disaster preparedness, disaster risk reduction and community resilience,” Mayor Atsumi said. “We also look forward to expanding educational and youth exchanges, promoting cultural exchange, sharing knowledge and best practices in local government and economic development, and building a framework for mutual assistance in times of disaster.”

Following the signing, Mayor Bissen presented the pen he used to Kaulana Tihada, who was among Lahainaluna students who traveled to Japan through the Kibou for Maui program.

While separated by thousands of miles, across the Pacific Ocean, Maui County and Higashimatsushima continue to build connections through cultural exchange and youth engagement. The Friendship City partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening relationships and supporting future generations through continued learning and collaboration.

A Friendship City agreement establishes a mayor-to-mayor relationship intended to encourage cultural exchange, educational opportunities and collaboration.

For more information on Friendship City relationships and other international agreements, visit the County Office of Public Affairs webpage atwww.mauicounty.gov/Sister-Cities.