UH President Hensel appointed to Mountain West leadership roles

UH President Wendy Hensel during a visit to Lānaʻi. PC: courtesy University of Hawaiʻi

University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel has been appointed to key leadership positions within the Mountain West Conference, further strengthening the university’s role as it begins full membership in the conference on July 1, 2026.

Hensel serves on the Mountain West Board of Directors, which is composed of the presidents and chancellors of member institutions and provides strategic oversight and governance for the conference. She has also been selected to serve on the Mountain West Board Executive Committee, a select leadership group that works closely with conference leadership on critical issues affecting the future of the conference and collegiate athletics.

The appointments reflect both Hensel’s commitment to intercollegiate athletics and UH’s growing leadership role within the conference.

“Joining the Mountain West as a full member represents an exciting new chapter for UH Mānoa and our student-athletes,” Hensel said. “I am honored to serve alongside my fellow presidents and chancellors in helping shape the future of the conference. The Mountain West has embraced Hawaiʻi as a valued partner, and I am committed to ensuring our university plays an active role in advancing opportunities for our student-athletes, supporting competitive excellence and strengthening the conference for years to come.”

Mountain West era begins

UH Mānoa officially became a full member of the Mountain West Conference on July 1, 2026, after competing as a football-only member since 2012. The move brought most of UH Mānoa’s men’s and women’s sports programs into a single conference affiliation and positioned the university alongside institutions across the western U.S. in one of the nation’s premier NCAA Division I conferences.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez welcomed UH’s increased involvement in conference leadership.

“Wendy has quickly become an engaged and valued member of our leadership team,” Nevarez said. “Her perspective, collaborative approach and commitment to student-athlete success make her an excellent addition to the Board Executive Committee. We are excited to continue building the future of the Mountain West with Hawaiʻi as a full member.”

For UH Mānoa, full membership in the Mountain West provides greater competitive stability, enhanced scheduling opportunities and a stronger foundation for long-term athletic success. It also ensures that UH will have a voice in shaping conference priorities during a period of significant change across intercollegiate athletics.

“The University of Hawaiʻi is committed to providing an outstanding experience for our student-athletes while advancing the academic mission of the institution,” UH Mānoa Athletics Director Matt Elliott said. “Having Wendy serve in these leadership roles allows us to contribute to important conversations about the future of college athletics while ensuring Hawaiʻi’s unique perspective is represented.”

The Mountain West enters a new era in 2026–27 with a reconfigured membership that includes eight all-sport institutions: Air Force, UH, Nevada, UNLV, New Mexico, San José State, UTEP and Wyoming. The conference also includes several affiliate and sport-specific members, creating a broad and competitive platform for student-athletes across the region.

UH Mānoa is Hawaiʻi’s only NCAA Division I athletics program and sponsors 21 varsity sports with approximately 500 student-athletes.