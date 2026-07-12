Maui News

Motorist advisory: Expect utility work Tuesday across Lower Pāʻia Park along Hāna Highway

July 12, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
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Hawaiian Electric contractors will install a weather station on a utility pole along Hāna Highway in Pāʿia on from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, partially closing the far-right mauka lane of the highway across from Lower Pāʻia Park, also known as Baby Beach Park. 

Contractors will be working on a utility pole between Alawai Road and Pāʻia Mini Bypass Road. The bike lane, shoulder lane and sidewalk in the area will be closed during the work. 

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to redirect motorists, pedestrians and bike lane users, and safety signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone. 

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