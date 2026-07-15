Community invited to Lahaina Recreation Center Playground project groundbreaking July 30

Lahaina Recreation Center Playground project rendering. PC: County of Maui

The community is encouraged to attend the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) groundbreaking ceremony for the Lahaina Recreation Center Playground at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 245 Shaw St. Once completed, the playground will feature the largest shaded area of any County park.

Shaped by the input of the West Maui community, the $2.4 million Lahaina Recreation Center Playground project is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2027.

Mayor Richard Bissen will speak at the event, and opening remarks will be provided by County DPR Director Patrick McCall. County Director of ʻŌiwi Resources Kapono‘ai Molitau will bless the site, and Maui County Council Member Tamara Paltin, who holds the West Maui seat, will give closing remarks.

“Families in Lahaina have shared how important it is to restore safe, welcoming spaces where children can play and neighbors can gather,” Mayor Bissen said. “As Lahaina continues to recover, projects like this help rebuild not only our parks, but also the sense of community that makes West Maui so special.”

Lahaina Recreation Center Playground project photo. PC: County of Maui

“We are proud to begin construction on the Lahaina Recreation Center playground,” McCall said. “This project reflects the West Maui community’s vision and input over the past three years. We invite the community to join us in celebrating this important milestone as we continue restoring spaces where families can gather and children can play.”

Three shade structures are planned: one measuring 60 by 90 feet, another measuring 50 by 60 feet and a 45-by-15-foot structure over the swing area.

The playground will feature ADA-accessible pathways, an inclusive playscape, family seating, separate play areas for children ages 2-5 and 5-12, an adaptive swing set and a kiddie gate. Each age-specific play area will include a variety of features for able-bodied children, including slides, climbers, play panels, steppers, poles and chinning bars. Comparable play elements designed for children with special needs will also be incorporated throughout the playground to provide an inclusive play experience for all.

Lahaina Recreation Center Playground construction teams include Blazy Construction, Bowers + Kubota Consulting and Fukumoto Engineering.

In West Maui, DPR playgrounds with shade structures are also in the works for Kelawea Mauka and Pau Nau Park. Also, three parks — in Upcountry (Eddie Tam Memorial Center), Central Maui (Kahului Park) and Kīhei (Hale Piʻilani Park) — will receive new playgrounds. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2027.

Lahaina Recreation Center Playground project rendering. PC: County of Maui

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .