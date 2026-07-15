Photo Credit: Friends of Sne Patel

The General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi (GCA) has announced the endorsement of State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel. The GCA is the state’s largest construction association representing approximately 500 general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and construction-related businesses.

“The General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi is proud to endorse Sne Patel because he understands both the broader challenges facing our state and the unique issues affecting Hawaiʻi’s construction industry. Sne recognizes that enhancing the community through responsible and sustainable projects requires the collaboration of government, business and the community,” said Ryan Sakuda, GCA Government Relations Director.

Patel said the endorsement reflects the importance of bringing people together around practical solutions, according to the announcement.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi,” Patel said. “As West Maui continues rebuilding, we have an opportunity not just to recover, but to build a stronger, more resilient future. That means investing in housing, modern infrastructure, workforce development and creating opportunities for local families and businesses to succeed. The challenges facing our community require collaboration, trust and leaders who are willing to bring people together. I look forward to working alongside organizations like the GCA, our labor partners, local businesses and community leaders to ensure that the investments we make today create lasting benefits for future generations.”

The GCA endorsement further strengthens Patel’s coalition of support, joining endorsements from labor organizations, educators, business leaders and community advocates. “Together, these endorsements reflect confidence in Patel’s collaborative approach to leadership and his commitment to strengthening West Maui’s economy, supporting local workers, expanding housing opportunities and improving infrastructure,” according to the announcement.

For more than 20 years, Patel has served West Maui as a business and community leader, helping businesses and residents navigate challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the recovery following the August 2023 wildfires, according to his campaign. His efforts are focused on “delivering practical solutions that improve quality of life for local families while building a stronger economic future for West Maui.”

To learn more about Sne Patel for State House District 14, visit www.joinpatel.com

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.