US Rep. Tokuda announces applications for US military service academies

US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda announced that her office will begin accepting applications for US military service academies beginning Aug. 1 from students in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District. Qualified applicants must submit their complete applications no later than Oct. 18.

Every year, members of Congress, including Rep. Tokuda, are allotted a limited number of nominations for exceptional applicants from their districts seeking appointments to the US Air Force Academy, the US Military Academy at West Point, the US Naval Academy, and the US Merchant Marine Academy.

“Every year, I am humbled to nominate students from Hawaiʻi who are ready to serve our country and lead with purpose,” said Tokuda, a member of the House Armed Services Committee. “Our service academies ask a lot of these young people, but Hawaiʻi students know what it means to carry responsibility, care for community, and step up when it matters. I encourage eligible students across Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District to apply.”

To be considered for a nomination, candidates must meet the basic eligibility requirements established by the academies, and submit a complete nomination application by Oct. 18, no later than 11:59 p.m. HST.

For more information on eligibility and the application process, visit tokuda.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations or call Rep. Tokuda’s District Office at 808-746-6220.