Raysha Mamala appointed as Island Events director of sales

Raysha Mamala. PC: Island Events

Island Events, one of Hawaiʻi’s leading luxury destination management companies, has appointed Raysha Mamala as its new director of sales, a move aimed at further strengthening the company’s leadership team in Hawaiʻi.

According to the company, Mamala brings more than two decades of hospitality and destination management experience across Hawaiʻi and the continental United States. Throughout her career, she has earned a reputation for cultivating trusted industry relationships, delivering exceptional client experiences and creating memorable programs rooted in authentic Hawaiian hospitality, the company says.

“A Native Hawaiian with deep ties to her community, Mamala is passionate about sharing Hawaiʻi’s culture with authenticity, respect, and aloha. Her approach centers on creating experiences that honor the traditions and values of Hawaiʻi while leaving a lasting impact on visitors from around the world,” the announcement says.

In her new role, Mamala will lead Island Events’ sales and business development initiatives, strengthen relationships with meeting planners and incentive travel professionals and expand strategic partnerships with Hawaiʻi’s premier hotels, resorts, venues and hospitality partners.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, and welcoming Raysha to our leadership team marks an exciting new chapter for Island Events,” said Frank Robinson, president of Island Events. “She brings an exceptional reputation in destination management, deep relationships throughout Hawaiʻi’s hospitality community, a proven track record of excellence, and a genuine connection to Native Hawaiian culture and values. Combined with her impeccable sense of style and passion for creating meaningful experiences, Raysha is the ideal person to help lead our next phase of growth.”

Island Events General Manager Valerie Clark said Mamala’s leadership reflects the company’s continued commitment to authenticity and cultural stewardship.

“As a Native Hawaiian with deep roots in the local community, Raysha brings an authentic cultural perspective and a passion for sharing Hawaiʻi’s traditions and values with visitors from around the world,” Clark said. “Her leadership will further strengthen our ability to deliver experiences that are both meaningful and unforgettable.”

Robinson added that Island Events has always measured success by the quality of its relationships and service rather than its size.

“From the day Island Events was founded, our goal has never been to become the biggest destination management company in Hawaiʻi. Our mission has always been to deliver the highest level of personalized service and create extraordinary experiences for every client. Raysha shares that philosophy, and I’m excited to have her help lead the next chapter of our company’s growth.”

Mamala said she is honored to join a company known for its creativity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Island Events has earned a remarkable reputation for creating extraordinary experiences that celebrate the beauty, culture, and spirit of aloha,” Mamala said. “I’m honored to join such a talented team and look forward to building lasting relationships while helping our clients create unforgettable experiences throughout the Hawaiian Islands.”

Mamala’s appointment reflects Island Events’ continued investment in exceptional talent and reinforces its commitment to world-class service, authentic local expertise, and innovative event design. As demand for luxury meetings, incentive travel, and bespoke destination experiences continues to grow, the company remains focused on delivering personalized programs that showcase the very best of Hawaiʻi.

Founded in 2009, Island Events is a Hawaiʻi-based luxury destination management company specializing in corporate meetings, incentive travel, special events, and bespoke group experiences throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Recognized for its creative event design, flawless operational execution, and deep local relationships, Island Events partners with leading corporations, meeting planners, and luxury brands to create authentic, memorable experiences that reflect the culture, beauty, and spirit of Hawaiʻi. With offices on Maui and Oʻahu, the company serves clients across all major Hawaiian Islands.