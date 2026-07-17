Haleakalā National Park urges visitors to slow down for wildlife

‘Ua‘u (Hawaiian Petrel) and nēnē (Hawaiian Goose). PC: Haleakalā National Park

Two federally protected endangered bird species were hit and killed by vehicles within Haleakalā National Park over the weekend, prompting a reminder from park officials urging visitors to the area to slow down for wildlife. Both incidents occurred on Sunday, July 12, 2026—one involving a nēnē (Hawaiian Goose), and another involving an ‘ua‘u (Hawaiian Petrel).

National Park Service managers strongly encourage everyone to drive at or below the speed limit and to remain vigilant for native wildlife on park roads.

“We know from our traffic data that it’s not just visitors but locals who speed too,” said park Superintendent Natalie Gates. “These birds have nowhere else to go and it is our kuleana to protect them.”

In just the past four years 11 nēnē (the Hawaiian State Bird) and 13 ‘ua‘u have been killed by

motorists in the park. Both species are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Bird deaths at Haleakalā. PC: Haleakalā National Park

Bird deaths. PC: Haleakalā National Park

“Everyone is asked to slow down and watch for wildlife. Together, we can ensure these birds continue to thrive for generations to come,” park official said.

For more information visit nps.gov/hale/learn/nature/animals-of-haleakala.htm.