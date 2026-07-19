Maui News

Improvement work to close lane and prompt intermittent traffic holds on Kula Highway

July 19, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
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A lane closure goes into effect on Kula Highway (Route 37) with intermittent traffic holds at the mauka intersection of Kula Highway and Ōmaʻopio Road, July 20-23, 2026, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Work is being done for a retaining wall as part of the traffic signal and intersection upgrades at the Kula Highway and Ōmaʻopio Road intersection.

The northbound lane on Kula Highway near the Ōmaʻopio Road intersection will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, July 20 to Thursday, July 23. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

On Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22, there will be temporary traffic holds lasting around 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mauka intersection of Kula Highway and Ōmaʻopio Road.

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane on Ōmaʻopio Road, at the mauka intersection with Kula Highway, will be closed. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

The 24-hour closure of the mauka shoulder in the project area remains in effect.

Motorists are asked to follow all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

All work is weather permitting.

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