FEMA approves nearly $3 million in post-disaster funding, including Hawai‘i, Guam and CNMI

Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 9 Regional official Bob Fenton discusses the coordination of Maui wildfire disaster response. File photo

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved on Monday nearly $3 million in post-disaster funding for Public Assistance projects in Hawai‘i, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Arizona.

The programs empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover to rebuild more resilient, safer communities. Nearly $1.6 million to Maui County Department of Public Works for emergency protective measures as a result of the Maui wildfires, FEMA reported.

The funding includes $2.9 million under FEMA’s Public Assistance program awarded across four states and territories.

FEMA disburses this money to states and local communities because they are best positioned to know how these funds will be most effectively spent. The funded projects include repairs to critical infrastructure, restoration of public buildings, road repairs and reimbursement for costs incurred to ensure public health and safety after a disaster.

Examples of projects reimbursed through Public Assistance funding approved today include:

Nearly $752,000 to the Guam Department of Education for building repair as a result of Typhoon Mawar.

More than $333,000 to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for emergency protective measures as a result of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

More than $195,000 to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for fire suppression costs as a result of the Shake Fire.

These projects are the latest examples of billions of dollars in disaster recovery provided by FEMA to support state and local communities as they work to rebuild from recent natural disasters.

FEMA continues its renewed commitment to help communities recover from disasters like hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes and wildfires while making them more resilient from future disasters.