HIDOE shares tips and reminders as students prepare for return to classrooms with new cell phone policy

In two weeks, public school students will return to the classrooms for the start of the new school year. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education provided a list of reminders for families to ensure success and tips to support students’ learning journey.

Attendance

Attendance is a top priority for HIDOE and a key measure of student success.

Students who consistently attend school are more likely to achieve academic excellence, graduate on time, develop strong social skills and succeed in the workplace and in life.

Attendance habits begin in elementary school and carry over through secondary school and into the workforce.

Regular attendance means coming to school at least 90% of the school year.

Missing only two days a month makes it harder for students to keep up with schoolwork, make friends and form positive attitudes about school.

Cell phone policy

A new statewide cell phone policy for public school students goes into effect this upcoming school year.

The Hawaiʻi State Board of Education adopted a first-ever statewide policy that established consistent expectations for students regarding cell phone use during the school day.

The policy covers all grade levels from kindergarten through 12th grade. Elementary school : Cell phone use is prohibited during school hours. Middle and intermediate school : Cell phone use is prohibited during school hours. High school : Cell phone use is prohibited during instructional time. Schools may exercise discretion regarding use outside of instructional time, including before and after school, and during designated breaks, recess, lunch and free periods.

High schools will develop and implement school-specific procedures.

School transportation

School bus transportation is an option for students who are enrolled in a HIDOE public school that has bus service available. Students in grades K-5 must reside 1 mile or more from their home school. Students in grades 6-12 must reside 1.5 miles or more from their home school.

The portal to apply for school bus service is now open and accepting applications. Applications must be submitted on a quarterly basis.

Registration for the Department’s EXPRESS County Bus Pass is now open and accepting applications.

EXPRESS provides free county bus passes for eligible middle/intermediate and high school students. To qualify, interested students must attend their designated home school and reside at least 1.5 miles walking distance from the nearest public access point to the school.

On Oʻahu, the EXPRESS program includes ridership on both TheBus and Skyline.

School meals

Beginning this school year, students from households with incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level are eligible for one free breakfast and one free lunch each school day under Act 139.

Families may apply for free meal benefits at any time during the school year through EZMealApp.com.

Income guidelines and additional information are available at go.hidoe.us/FRPM.

For assistance with the application process, contact your child’s school directly.