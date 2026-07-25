Maui County officials monitor Hurricane Fausto, encourage residents to prepare for hurricane season

A satellite image of Hurricane Linda in the Eastern Pacific Ocean was captured by NOAA’s satellite on Aug. 14, 2021. Maui County officials are urging residents to prepare for heavy wind and possible flooding ahead of what’s expected to be a weakened Hurricane Fausto, as a tropical storm, next week. File photo

Maui County officials are encouraging residents to prepare ahead of time for hurricane season, with a higher-than-average number of tropical cyclones predicted this storm season.

Hurricane Fausto remains several days away and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm when it arrives in Hawaiian waters next week. There are no watches or warnings in effect for Maui County.

“Readiness is a kākou effort,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “As the first hurricane of the 2026 Central Pacific hurricane season heads toward the Hawaiian Islands, we encourage everyone to prepare their families, pets, neighbors and friends, and to check in on vulnerable community members, including kūpuna, individuals with disabilities and our unsheltered ‘ohana.”

Tips on hurricane preparedness can be found by clicking here. To sign up for Maui County emergency alerts, visit here.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service forecasters predicted an above-normal hurricane season for the Central Pacific basin, including Hawaiʻi, with a 70% chance of above-normal activity. The Central Pacific hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and Maui Emergency Management Agency officials are encouraging residents to be prepared throughout the season, regardless of the current forecast.

“NOAA forecasters say the tropical Pacific could experience moderate to strong El Niño conditions, which are typically linked to increased tropical cyclone activity in Hawaiʻi’s Central Pacific region,” MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said. “Officials statewide are urging communities to prepare well before any storm is on the horizon. Taking small steps now can make a significant difference in protecting your family, home and community.”

Kīele Amundson, an information specialist for the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, said state emergency officials had a coordination call with local, state and federal partners regarding Hurricane Fausto.

“Everyone is actively monitoring weather patterns as we prepare for potential impacts, Amundsen said. “It’s crucial that we emphasize to the public the importance of preparedness. We encourage families to have a plan in place and to ensure they are ‘2 Weeks Ready’ with essential emergency supplies, including food, water, medications, AM Radio, power banks, batteries and a Go Bag.”