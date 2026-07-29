Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 09:47 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:19 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

                            around 20 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:27 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Nearshore PacIOOS buoys indicate continued decline in easterly swell. The High Surf Advisory was cancelled earlier today. A small bump in short to medium period NE and N will arrive as Post-Trop Cyclone Fausto advances westward north of the islands providing small surf along N facing shores. Flat to tiny surf then returns by Thursday. Surf along E shores will trend up Thursday night into the weekend due to a combination of building short period trade wind swell and renewed medium to long period E swell, this time emanating from Hurricane Genevieve in the E Pac. 


A medium period S swell building today and tonight will push S shore surf toward the summer average (5-6ft) for Thursday. Surf then fades gradually through the weekend while a mix of small S swells maintains surf slightly below the seasonal average. 




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NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE


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    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


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