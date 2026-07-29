Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 09:47 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:19 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:27 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Nearshore PacIOOS buoys indicate continued decline in easterly swell. The High Surf Advisory was cancelled earlier today. A small bump in short to medium period NE and N will arrive as Post-Trop Cyclone Fausto advances westward north of the islands providing small surf along N facing shores. Flat to tiny surf then returns by Thursday. Surf along E shores will trend up Thursday night into the weekend due to a combination of building short period trade wind swell and renewed medium to long period E swell, this time emanating from Hurricane Genevieve in the E Pac.

A medium period S swell building today and tonight will push S shore surf toward the summer average (5-6ft) for Thursday. Surf then fades gradually through the weekend while a mix of small S swells maintains surf slightly below the seasonal average.

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NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

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Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

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