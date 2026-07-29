Maui Surf Forecast for July 30, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Nearshore PacIOOS buoys indicate continued decline in easterly swell. The High Surf Advisory was cancelled earlier today. A small bump in short to medium period NE and N will arrive as Post-Trop Cyclone Fausto advances westward north of the islands providing small surf along N facing shores. Flat to tiny surf then returns by Thursday. Surf along E shores will trend up Thursday night into the weekend due to a combination of building short period trade wind swell and renewed medium to long period E swell, this time emanating from Hurricane Genevieve in the E Pac.
A medium period S swell building today and tonight will push S shore surf toward the summer average (5-6ft) for Thursday. Surf then fades gradually through the weekend while a mix of small S swells maintains surf slightly below the seasonal average.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com