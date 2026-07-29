Maui Weather Forecast for July 29, 2026





Photo Credit: Travis Guthrie

West Side

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 89. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 72 to 79. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 90. North winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 84 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 71 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 55 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 84 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 91. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 62 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 91. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Tropical Depression Fausto will pass Hawaii to the north today and weaken to a remnant low or trough resulting in light winds and muggy conditions. Trades will quickly fill in tonight through early need week.

Discussion

Tropical Depression Fausto will pass Hawaii to the north today and weaken to a remnant low or trough. Indirect influence of the wind will keep light sea breezes across the islands with muggy and warm conditions today. Radar shows isolated windward showers across Oahu and Molokai this morning, but little rainfall elsewhere. Expect mostly dry conditions through the morning until sea breezes bring interior clouds and showers this afternoon. Confidence in the flooding threat from Fausto remains low but localized heavy showers can not be ruled out. Remnants of Fausto will move away tonight with breezy southeast winds filling in east to west.

Thursday into next week, a strong high will develop far northeast of the state allowing breezy to locally strong winds to return. Expect a more typical tradewind pattern with showers focused mainly along windward and mauka areas. Drier air will also filter allowing dewpoints to dip below 70 degrees by Friday. Hurricane Genevieve will disrupt the trade wind flow on Tuesday as it passes by well the northeast.

Aviation

Weakening winds due to tropical depression Fausto moving WNW north of the islands will allow a land/sea breeze pattern to develop. While some windward and mauka SHRA are expected into the morning hours, SHRA are also possible in the afternoon over island interiors. MVFR conds likely within any heavier SHRA with some isol IFR conds. Otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward sections of Kauai to Maui. Conds should improve east to west in the morning hours.

Marine

With Tropical Depression Fausto passing north of the islands through the offshore waters today, winds will be light and variable over the coastal waters. Additionally, seas have fallen below 10 ft in the coastal waters, so the Small Craft Advisory has been canceled. Immediately in Fausto's wake, moderate to fresh east to southeasterly winds will sweep from east to west across the marine areas through Friday as Fausto moves off to the northwest and loses tropical characteristics. At the same time, high pressure builds to the north, allowing east- northeast trades to build back in beginning on Thursday, then strengthen to fresh to locally strong levels on Friday through the weekend.

Nearshore buoys on the eastern side of the islands are showing a fairly rapid decline in swell energy from the weakening Tropical Depression Fausto. Surf along east facing shores has diminished to advisory thresholds and will continue to decline today. A High Surf Advisory for east facing shores remains in effect through this afternoon. A small bump in short to medium period swell energy will arrive from the northeast and even north as the depression passes north of the islands through tonight, providing some small surf along north facing shores. This will fade back to flat to tiny levels by Thursday. East shore surf will trend back up Friday into the weekend due to a combination of rising trade wind swell and a new long-period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve in the East Pacific.

A medium period south swell building today and tonight will push south shore surf to near the summer average (5-6ft) for Thursday. Surf will then fade gradually through the weekend, but will continue to see a mix of small south swells maintain surf just below seasonal average.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!