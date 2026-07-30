‘Lele Wale’ returns home to Lahaina honoring healing, resilience, and the spirit of the community

Lele Wale. PC: Ka Papahana Hana Keaka Hawaiʻi at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in collaboration with Festivals of Aloha.

Ka Papahana Hana Keaka Hawaiʻi at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in collaboration with Festivals of Aloha, proudly presents “Lele Wale,” a powerful new theatrical production born from the voices of the community. As Maui approaches the third anniversary of the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires, the show will return home for a special series of performances.

Inspired by true stories, “Lele Wale” serves as a tribute to the homes, businesses, historic landmarks, and, most importantly, the cherished lives lost. Through the perspectives of first responders, community leaders, displaced families, and cultural practitioners, audiences are invited into a deeply moving exploration of grief, identity, resilience, and hope.

Lele Wale. PC: Ka Papahana Hana Keaka Hawaiʻi at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in collaboration with Festivals of Aloha.

Written and directed by Maui native Ikaika Mendez, “Lele Wale” is an original hana keaka (Hawaiian theatre) production that follows the rebuilding of a community forever changed by the Lahaina wildfires. Created as the culminating project for Mendez’s Master of Fine Arts in Hana Keaka at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the production received a sold-out world premiere at Kennedy Theatre earlier this year and now returns to Lahaina for a limited engagement.

Guided by the Hawaiian proverb “I ka wā ma mua, ka wā ma hope” (The future is found in the past), the production blends mele, hula, movement, and multilingual storytelling to examine how history continues to shape Lahaina’s future. Rather than recreating the tragedy itself, “Lele Wale” creates space for remembrance, healing, and reflection while celebrating the enduring relationship between people and place.

Lele Wale. PC: Ka Papahana Hana Keaka Hawaiʻi at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in collaboration with Festivals of Aloha.

“This production is more than a play,” said Mendez. “It is a prayer, an offering, and a love letter to Lahaina. It honors those we lost while reminding us that our greatest strength has always been our people.”

The production will be performed in a combination of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language), Hawaiʻi Creole English (Pidgin), and English, reflecting the authentic voices of Lahaina and making the experience accessible to a broad audience.

Lele Wale. PC: Ka Papahana Hana Keaka Hawaiʻi at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in collaboration with Festivals of Aloha.

Performance Schedule

All performances will be held in the Haleakalā Ballroom at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

Friday, August 7 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

– 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8 – 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Parking

On-site parking is extremely limited. To help make arrival easier for everyone, we kindly ask guests to carpool or use a rideshare service whenever possible. Event Self-Parking is $10 for up to 8 hours. Tickets

Tickets are available at festivalsofaloha.org/lelewale.

General admission is $35 per show.

Sponsorship

Your donation to Festivals of Aloha directly supports bringing “Lele Wale” to Maui. Contributions help cover travel, accommodations, freight, staging, technical equipment, and production costs needed to transport this powerful theatrical production from Oʻahu. Every gift, no matter the size, helps share a story of healing, resilience, and aloha with our community. If you are able to help bring this meaningful production to life through funding, please email sfdhawaii@gmail.com or call 808.264.8779

Cast

Lele Wale. PC: Ka Papahana Hana Keaka Hawaiʻi at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in collaboration with Festivals of Aloha.

The cast of “Lele Wale” brings together an extraordinary ensemble of performers from across Hawaiʻi, united by a shared commitment to honoring the stories of Lahaina. Among the company are several cast members from Lahaina who experienced the August 2023 wildfires firsthand, lending a deeply personal authenticity to the production’s message of loss, resilience, and hope.

The creative team includes Ikaika Mendez as Writer, Director and Producer, Antonio Hernandez as Scenic Designer, Kelli Finnegan as Lighting Designer, Marcus Goh as Multimedia Designer, Kaʻiukapu Baker as Costume Designer, Assistant Professor Price Johnston as Sound Designer, Mālamalono Hokama-Paris as Dramaturg and Taisamasama Eteuati-Kaʻiminaʻauao as Music Director. This production features original hula choreography created by three Kumu Hula of Maui: Kuʻulei Alcomindras-Palakiko, Henohea Kāne, and Cody Pueo Pata.

Featured in the cast are Waileia Tupou, Kekililani Helekahi, Kaʻiulani Iaea, Kaʻula Krug, Ramon Souza, Kaponianani Purdy and Leiolani Faurot. Lahaina cast members include Haliʻaaloha Casco De Leon, Kawēkiu Palakiko, and Anahera Tevaga whose lived experiences bring additional depth and meaning to this heartfelt production.

The production team includes Lyn Brewer and Rylee Ragasa as Stage Managers, Cameryn Richardson and Kaʻenaaloha Watson as Assistant Directors, Adam Harris as Wardrobe Supervisor, Patricia Bizarro as Tech Crew, alongside Keanu Dayton and Keikialoha Kaohelaulii Kahokuloa as musicians.

Traveling with the “Lele Wale” company are faculty members from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance. Hailiʻōpua Baker, Director and Professor of Hawaiian Theatre, Maile Speetjens, Associate Professor of Costumes, Hair, and Makeup, and lastly Joshua “Baba” Tavares, Assistant Professor of Acting. “This hana keaka reminds us of the resilience of ‘āina and the strength of the people of Lahaina,” says Baker, “which resembles the brilliant light that will not be extinguished in spite of the blowing of the Kauaʻula wind.”

Content Advisory

Audience members should be aware that “Lele Wale” contains:

Sensitive themes related to the Lahaina wildfires

Depictions and discussion of loss of life

Some strong language

Intense lighting effects that may affect photosensitive viewers or individuals with epilepsy

A special thanks was extended to Hawaiian Airlines, Wave of Harmony Foundation, and Festivals of Aloha.

Lele Wale. PC: Ka Papahana Hana Keaka Hawaiʻi at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, in collaboration with Festivals of Aloha.