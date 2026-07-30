Maui Health Medical Minute: Now that I’m 50, what should I do to stay healthy?

Maui Health Medical Minute is sponsored content. This article was written by Kelly Combs, Director of Diagnostic Imaging, Maui Health

Turning 50 is an important milestone and a great time to focus on protecting your future health. Preventive care, healthy habits, and recommended screenings can help you stay active, independent, and healthy for years to come.

Stay up to date on health screenings

Regular screenings can help detect health conditions early, when they are often easier to manage. Talk with your health care provider about recommended screenings based on your age, family history, and personal risk factors.

Protect your bone health

Bone strength naturally changes as we age. Osteoporosis weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures, often without symptoms. A DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scan is a quick, painless test that measures bone density and helps assess your risk for osteoporosis. Talk with your provider about whether a bone density scan is right for you.

Eat well and stay active

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and calcium-rich foods provides the nutrients your body needs to support strong bones, muscles, and overall wellness. Vitamin D and calcium are especially important for maintaining bone health.

Regular physical activity supports heart health, muscle strength, balance, and bone health. Walking, strength training, swimming, gardening, dancing, yoga, tai chi, and pickleball are all excellent ways to stay active. Choosing activities you enjoy can help you make exercise part of your routine.

Prioritize overall wellness

Quality sleep and healthy stress management are essential for both physical and emotional well-being. If you smoke, quitting can improve your health at any age. Limiting alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, staying current on recommended vaccinations, and keeping socially connected all contribute to healthy aging.

Turning 50 is not about slowing down—it is an opportunity to be proactive about your health. Small choices today can have a lasting impact on your well-being in the years ahead.

Talk with your healthcare provider about your risk factors and the preventive care and screenings that are right for you.

To learn more about preventive screenings available on Maui, close to home, visit mauihealth.org/imaging.