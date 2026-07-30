Maui Now, journalist team earns four Hawaiʻi SPJ awards for excellence in journalism

Maui Now and its team of journalists earned multiple awards in the 2025 Hawaiʻi Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism awards, including second place for Best Overall News Site for the second year in a row.

Maui Now journalist Brian Perry was recognized with a second place award in the Online News Reporting category for his story on the flawed air conditioning initiative at public schools.

Managing Editor, Wendy Osher earned two awards: one for Online News Reporting and another in the Best Multimedia Presentation category, both involving coverage of the murder case involving fallen Maui Police Officer Suzanne O.

Maui Now earned awards in three of five Internet categories in the 2025 Contest for Excellence in Hawaiʻi journalism. The chapter awards were judged by the San Diego and East Tennessee SPJ chapters. Award recipients were recognized during a dinner held July 29 at the Japanese Cultural Center on Oʻahu.

Maui Now awards include the following:

Best Overall News Site — Second Place

“Maui Now”

Jack Dugan, David Christy, Wendy Osher — Maui Now

Online News Reporting — Second Place

“Maui public schools included in flawed, $100 million-plus solar air-conditioning initiative”

Brian Perry — Maui Now

Online News Reporting — Third Place

“Court finds probable cause in murder case involving shooting death of Maui officer”

Wendy Osher — Maui Now

Best Multimedia Presentation — Third Place

“Maui police share body camera footage and further details amid ongoing investigation into officer death”

Wendy Osher — Maui Now