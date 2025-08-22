Maui police share body camera footage and further details amid ongoing investigation into officer death

Graphic Warning: This content contains photos, video and personal accounts that may be disturbing, triggering, or too upsetting for some people to engage in. Discretion is advised.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier shares details of the department’s investigation into the officer-involved fatality and answers media questions during a press conference on Wednesday. PC: (8.21.25) Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 15, 2025 at the Old Pāʻia Mill on Baldwin Avenue. Police released body camera footage and supporting material gathered from their investigation into the deadly shooting that claimed the life of beloved Officer Suzanne O.

A growing memorial rests on the front lawn of the Wailuku Police Station where mourners have left flowers, notes and photos, honoring the memory of fallen Officer Suzanne O. PC: (8.21.25) Wendy Osher

Timeline of response

The call to dispatch was received at 8:18 p.m. from a caretaker of the property who stated that a male suspect initially shot two rounds towards him. The caretaker reportedly told police he didn’t know the suspect and told authorities that the man was trespassing on private property.

He also stated that after shining a flashlight towards the suspect, the offender “just started shooting,” according to details shared by Assistant Chief Keola Tom of the Uniform Services Bureau.

Police say Wailuku patrol officers in the Upcountry area were assigned to a team in emergency response at the location and were on scene at 8:26 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers initially met with the caretaker’s girlfriend, who was on the phone with him. The caretaker said that he was in a field nearby where he last saw the man that shot at him, according to police.

A total of six officers eventually arrived on scene and started to make checks in the area where the suspect was last seen by the caretaker.

Aerial view of the Pāʻia Sugar Mill where the deadly incident unfolded on Friday night. PC: (8.21.25) Maui Police Department

Police say the caretaker told officers that the last time he saw the suspect was by the white tank (shown near the middle of the aerial photo above).

The caretaker had informed officers that upon confronting the suspect in the field, the suspect was in possession of two pistols and had shot at him 5 to 6 times.

Body camera footage

The body camera video that was shared was from Officer Mousa Kawas, and begins where officers had already been on scene, obtained a statement from the reporting party and got him away to safety.

Detective Jeffrey Calibuso said officers began to advance into the field, making checks and began to create a perimeter around where the suspect was last seen. He said officers were advancing to the south of the water tank, with assisting officers covering the left side flank.

The video below shows the moment that the fatal shot was fired, and an officer advancing to address the threat and take the suspect into custody.

Graphic Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. The body camera portion of the response is at timecode: 3:03 – 4:34. Editor’s note: A portion of the body camera footage depicting Officer O on the ground and another officer coming to her rescue, was provided by police for transparency; however we have opted not to use it at this time in an effort to balance newsworthiness with compassion for the victim’s family.

Concrete pillar that police say the suspect hid behind. This photo was taken after police processed the scene, so the grass was actually taller, but was cut in order to search for evidence. PC: (8.21.25) Maui Police Department

Police say that during the shooting, the suspect hid behind the concrete pillar pictured above, described as being approximately 4.5-5 feet in height, about 2.5 feet wide.

According to police, there were two guns recovered—one being a Polymer 80 Glock ghost gun with an extended high capacity magazine and nine rounds of live ammunition.

Captain Nelson Hamilton of the Criminal Investigation Division confirmed the recovery of a second gun, but said he couldn’t provide further details because of the ongoing investigation.

One of two handguns allegedly used by the defendant. PC: (8.21.25) Maui Police Department

Police say Officer O was wearing her load bearing ballistic vest at the time of the incident. “Unfortunately, she had her flashlight in her left hand, and she got shot directly from the left side of her body, and it went in about an inch above her ballistic vest,” police said.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said the body camera showed, “the force necessary to stop and incapacitate the threat,” and “an absolute incredible show of restraint by placing that suspect in custody so they can stand trial.”

According to Pelletier, the armed assailant was in close proximity to the family that served him a Temporary Restraining Order days before.

When asked why the suspect was at the location in the first place, Calibuso said he was hunting criminally and illegally trespassing.

In reflection, Chief Pelletier said: “There’s no way I can sit here and tell you that there’s nothing that I could have done to prevent this. But here’s what I can tell you… : If you’re an ex-felon, you should not have access to firearms. There should be mandatory prison time to be an ex-felon with a firearm. You should not have the ability to have a TRO and have a firearm.”

Pelletier said there are no winners in most critical incidents. “We have a family, a partner, a department and a community mourning the loss of Officer Suzanne.

“A police officer’s response is dictated by the suspect’s actions,” said Chief Pelletier. “The suspect put officers into a deadly force situation with no choice but to act.”

Chief Pelletier said the department is in the very beginning stages of grief after losing one of their own.

“We make split second decisions in dynamic, rapidly evolving incidents, and this incident demonstrates the very real dangers of the police profession,” said Pelletier.

In reflecting upon recent challenges, Pelletier focused on resilience saying; “Two years ago, we faced the worst tragedy that state’s ever seen. And then two years later, we’re in this situation. I say that because we made it a point to focus on officer wellness… We’ve got two priorities: justice for Officer Suzanne O; and the health and well-being of our employees.

Immediately following the incident, the department reportedly dispatched psychologists and expanded its chaplain program, with nine current full time chaplains that are available.

“This is devastating. This is very much a raw and real deep, open wound. And that open wound is going to stay open for a long time. And maybe, maybe, if we’re lucky, maybe it’ll close. But it’s going to scar—and it’s going to scar across our hearts and across the face of this department. We’re doing everything we can to get through these different things because we owe it to her, and the leadership that’s here,” said Pelletier.

A preliminary hearing for the man accused of murder in this case, Clembert Kaneholani, 38, is set to resume today. Tonight, at 7 p.m., police will host a candlelight vigil in front of the Wailuku Police Station, in memory of fallen Officer Suzanne O to offer a time for quiet reflection, healing and unity.