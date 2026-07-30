Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No advisory level surf is expected through the next week. The current medium period south swell is expected to gradually fade through the weekend. A mix of small south swells over the next few days will maintain surf along south facing shores slightly below the seasonal average. An easterly swell is expected to arrive tonight and persist through the weekend. This swell is a combination of the short period trade wind swell, and the medium to long period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve in the East Pacific.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com