Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2026

July 30, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 03:42 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 10:11 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:58 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:59 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No advisory level surf is expected through the next week. The current medium period south swell is expected to gradually fade through the weekend. A mix of small south swells over the next few days will maintain surf along south facing shores slightly below the seasonal average. An easterly swell is expected to arrive tonight and persist through the weekend. This swell is a combination of the short period trade wind swell, and the medium to long period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve in the East Pacific. 




NORTH SHORE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE



    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


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