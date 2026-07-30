Maui Surf Forecast for July 31, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 03:42 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 10:11 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:58 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No advisory level surf is expected through the next week. The current medium period south swell is expected to gradually fade through the weekend. A mix of small south swells over the next few days will maintain surf along south facing shores slightly below the seasonal average. An easterly swell is expected to arrive tonight and persist through the weekend. This swell is a combination of the short period trade wind swell, and the medium to long period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve in the East Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD