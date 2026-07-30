Maui Weather Forecast for July 30, 2026





Photo Credit: Brittney Cruz

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 72 to 79. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81. North winds up to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 83 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 72 to 77. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 56 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 81. East winds 10 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 58 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 84. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 72 to 91. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 78. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 90. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

As the remnants of Fausto exit the region today, trade winds will increase to breezy levels this afternoon, then strong to locally windy levels Friday and Saturday. Trades then ease back to the usual breezy levels early next week as the high weakens. Typical summertime showers are expected for windward and mountain areas.

Discussion

A band of light to moderate showers will transit through the western half of the state this morning as the remnant circulation and moisture of Fausto exits the area to the west. East to southeast winds can still be expected for Oahu and Kauai for the morning before the typical breezy easterly trade winds fill in during the afternoon. Showers then will focus over the usual windward and mountain areas through the weekend and next week.

Trade winds are then forecast to ramp up Friday and Saturday to strong levels as high pressure to the north strengthens. Model cross sections show the inversion staying around 5,000 ft and mid level temperatures increasing. These factors will increase the chances of strong downsloping winds under an increasingly stable airmass, and could get to wind advisory levels. A wind advisory for parts of the state is being considered and more details will follow as confidence increases. The time period for the strongest winds at this time appears to be Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Dewpoint temperatures are also forecast to decrease as drier air moves in with the strengthening trades. The lower humidity, decrease in showers, and increased winds will elevate the fire weather threat. We will continue to monitor all available guidance and observations.

Sunday into early next week trades will weaken to moderate to locally breezy levels as Hurricane Genevieve tracks far northeast of the state, disrupting the trade wind flow.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades will spread from east to west across the island chain today as former tropical cyclone Fausto passes further to the northwest of the state. Meanwhile, an area of enhanced low level moisture will bring clouds and showers to mainly windward portions of Oahu and Kauai. Some MVFR ceilings and visibility in SHRA may accompany this band as it moves westward over the region. Trades will remain moderate to locally breezy tonight with showers and clouds once again favoring windward locations.

AIRMET SIERRA remains in effect for north through east sections of Oahu above 2000 ft due the passing showers and low clouds. AIRMET TANGO will likely be needed by the end of the day as breezier trades fill in.

Marine

Variable to light northerly winds will yield to east-southeast to easterly trades building in from east to west across the state today as Fausto's remnant low exits off to the northwest. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is in effect through Friday night for strong trade winds throughout the windier waters of Maui County and the Big Island. Trades strengthen through the weekend, which could necessitate an expansion of the SCA to the rest of the coastal waters later on. A weakness in the ridge of high pressure develops on Sunday, which will cause trade winds to weaken again for early next week.

A medium period south swell peaking today will bring south shore surf around the summer average (5-6ft). Surf then fades gradually through the weekend while a mix of small south swells maintains surf slightly below the seasonal average.

Surf along east shores will trend up tonight into the weekend due to a combination of building short period trade wind swell and renewed medium to long period east swell emanating from Hurricane Genevieve in the East Pacific. North shores will see flat to tiny surf through early next week as a weakening Post-Tropical Cyclone Fausto moves away from the islands and no significant north swells are forecast.

Fire weather

Trade winds will to strengthen today becoming strong Friday into Saturday. Coinciding with the strong winds, a drier and more stable airmass is forecast to arrive, increasing the potential for locally strong downsloping winds. While KBDI will remain below the critical thresholds, the other factors (wind and mid 40s relative humidities), could increase the fire weather concerns.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Saturday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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