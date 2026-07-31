Groundbreaking ceremony for Lahaina Recreation Center playground highlights hope, renewal, resilience

Lahaina Recreation Center playground groundbreaking. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui officials, project partners and community members gathered Thursday, July 30, 2026, to mark the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the Lahaina Recreation Center playground, a highly anticipated project that symbolizes hope, renewal and resilience for the West Maui community.

The Lahaina Recreation Center is a longstanding community facility on nine acres in the heart of Lahaina off Shaw Street. The new $2.4 million playground was shaped by community input and, once completed, will feature the largest shaded area of any County Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) park.

Mayor Richard Bissen and Kaponoʻai Molitau at the Lahaina playground. PC: County of Maui

During the ceremony, Mayor Richard Bissen, West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin and County DPR Director Patrick McCall reflected on the significance of the project, which has persisted through the 2023 Maui Wildfires and 2026 Kona low storms. County Director of ʻŌiwi Resources Kaponoʻai Molitau blessed the site before 12 dignitaries ceremonially broke ground.

“There’s nothing that brings us more joy than the laughter of children,” Mayor Bissen said. “We all think about it in our own way, think about our own kids, think about our own childhood, so to be able to have that sound returning to Lahaina, it’s not something to take lightly, but something to look forward to and the reason that we are really all here.”

Lahaina Recreation Center playground groundbreaking. PC: County of Maui

“The biggest request was shade area for the parents and people supervising the kids to be able to sit comfortably, watch their kids,” Paltin said. “It’s been a long time coming. We had a lot of trials and tribulations leading up to this point with the fire, the (Kona low) floods, the rebuilds, but I’m so glad. It is such a relief to be at this point. It is forward progress, and it is built to the specifics that the community has voiced.”

“It’s not just the largest shade cover in the County of Maui, it’s play equipment for different age groups, seating for the parents, grandparents, guardians,” she added. “It’s the heart and soul of our community.”

Patrick McCall at the Lahaina Recreation Center playground groundbreaking. PC: County of Maui

“It’s a joyful day for Lahaina as we officially break ground on the Lahaina Recreation Center Playground — a project years in the making and shaped by the strength, spirit and resilience of this community,” McCall said. “To our Lahaina community: Mahalo nui. Your input during the planning and design phases has directly shaped the features of this playground — from ADA-accessible playscapes and shaded areas to play structures designed for keiki of all ages.”

The playground will feature ADA-accessible pathways, an inclusive playscape, family seating, separate play areas for children ages 2-5 and 5-12, an adaptive swing set and a kiddie gate. Each age-specific play area will include slides, climbers, play panels, steppers, poles and chinning bars. Comparable play elements designed for children with special needs will also be incorporated throughout the playground to provide an inclusive play experience for all.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month, and the playground is anticipated to be completed in fall 2027.

The Lahaina Recreation Center playground project was approved for design in summer 2023 and paused following the 2023 Maui Wildfires. The project restarted in 2024, followed by community meetings in February and May 2025.

In West Maui, DPR playgrounds with shade structures are also in the works for Kelawea Mauka and Pau Nau park. Three additional parks — Eddie Tam Memorial Center in Upcountry, Kahului Park in Central Maui and Hale Piʻilani Park in Kīhei — will also receive new playgrounds.

Lahaina Recreation Center playground groundbreaking. PC: County of Maui

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .