Maui County to launch two recovery grant programs supporting workforce development, public services

A screengrab shows the Hoʻokumu Hou website. PC: Maui County

The County of Maui Office of Recovery today announced it will be launching two competitive grant opportunities through its Hoʻokumu Hou program, open to nonprofits and government agencies that are working to support community members’ recovery from the 2023 Maui Wildfires.

To help prospective applicants understand the funding opportunities and application process, the County Office of Recovery will host a virtual applicant information session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2026. Register via bit.ly/0806infosession .

The session will provide an overview of both programs, explain eligibility requirements, review the application process and offer participants the opportunity to ask questions before applications open. A recording of the session and presentation materials will be available on the Ho‘okumu Hou website after the meeting.

The Notices of Funding Availability (NOFAs) for both programs are scheduled to be released on Aug. 10, 2026. Applicants may submit questions through Aug. 25, 2026, with responses published on the Ho‘okumu Hou website by Sept. 9, 2026. Completed applications must be submitted by Sept. 24, 2026.

The Hoʻokumu Hou Economic Revitalization Ka ʻImi ʻIke Program and Hoʻokumu Hou Public Services Program will provide funding to qualified organizations that deliver recovery-focused workforce development and essential public services, respectively, to wildfire-impacted residents.

Together, the programs represent a significant investment in community-based recovery by supporting trusted nonprofit organizations, public agencies, educational institutions and other eligible partners working to address documented recovery needs.

The Economic Revitalization Ka ʻImi ʻIke Program will support new, or the expansion of existing, workforce development programs. Eligible activities include, but are not limited to: job training, credentialing, employment readiness, job placement, participant support services and other initiatives that help residents access employment opportunities and strengthen Maui’s workforce.

will support new, or the expansion of existing, workforce development programs. Eligible activities include, but are not limited to: job training, credentialing, employment readiness, job placement, participant support services and other initiatives that help residents access employment opportunities and strengthen Maui’s workforce. The Public Services Program will support new, or the expansion of existing, recovery-focused services, such as health and wellness programs, behavioral health services, disaster case management, childcare, transportation access, homelessness outreach and other eligible public services that help individuals and families recover and stabilize.

Additional information, including program policies, is available at https://hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov .

The County of Maui’s Hoʻokumu Hou program encompasses all of the County’s recovery programs funded by the $1.6 billion in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 2023 Maui Wildfires.