Maui Weather Forecast for July 31, 2026





Photo Credit: Leosan Miguel

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 79 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 78. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 72 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday: Sunny and windy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to 66 to 71 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy. Highs 82 to 89. East winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 71 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 30 mph increasing to up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 53 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds 10 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Windy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 69 at the visitor center to around 72 at the summit. East winds 10 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 56 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to 66 to 71 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 67 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 71 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 62 to 77. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A strong surface high will continue to build north of the state today and help bring locally windy trade winds through Saturday afternoon. A drier and more stable air mass will also settle in over the state. Trades will ease back to more typical summertime breezy levels Sunday into early next week as the surface high weakens. Isolated to scattered showers will mainly affect windward locations with dry weather expected for leeward areas.

Discussion

This morning's IR satellite imagery loop shows pockets of deep convection around 500 miles northwest of Kauai. This area of disturbed weather is associated with the remnant low of post TC Fausto. Meanwhile, closer to home, scattered low clouds can be seen pushing towards the windward coasts from the northeast, upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. A few showers were picked up overnight on radar, but nothing really of note. A handful of reporting stations received a few hundredths of an inch of accumulation. As a drier and more stable atmosphere advects in across the state today, expect scattered clouds and isolated showers to affect mainly windward locations while leeward areas remain dry. The 12Z RAOB sounding from Hilo showed a rather shallow inversion height near 5500 feet. Model cross sections show this inversion height falling to near 5000 feet by this afternoon.

A ridge of surface high pressure far north of the state is expected to strengthen today. In response, local pressure gradients will tighten. This, along shallow inversion heights, will bring breezy to windy trade winds to the islands. A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of all islands, except for Kauai, from Noon today through late Saturday afternoon. Winds will accelerate downslope, near mountain tops, and ridges, through gaps in the terrain, and in areas typically exposed to trade winds. Portions of Kauai, especially across ridge tops and in the lee of the mountains, may need be added to the advisory starting late this evening. The aforementioned area of high pressure should drift eastward on Sunday, loosening local pressure gradients, and easing trades back down to typical summertime levels.

Early to mid-next week, trades will further ease as Tropical Storm Genevieve weakens into a post tropical depression and tracks far northeast of the state, disrupting trade wind flow. Both the GFS and ECMWF prog an upper level trough, or closed low, to develop just northwest of Kauai. If this comes to fruition, expect a steady increase in mid and upper level moisture/clouds drawn northward from the tropics ahead of this feature.

Aviation

Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through the period. Occasional MVFR ceilings and possible lowered visibilities over windward and mauka areas within brief, heavier showers.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect. Strengthening lower level trades will warrant an AIRMET TANGO across and immediately S through W of high terrain later today.

Marine

Strong trades develop across all nearshore marine zones this afternoon as governing high pressure strengthens and migrates south toward the islands. The existing Small Craft Advisory has therefore been further expanded to capture all nearshore waters.

Fading S swell will be followed by the occasional small, medium period pulse of energy out of the southerly quadrant during the next several days. This will maintain surf slightly below the seasonal average.

Small long period forerunners emanating from Hurricane Genevieve in the East Pac have registered on offshore NDBC buoys with some indication of this energy at the nearshore Hilo CDIP buoy as well. This swell will remain small, on the order of a couple feet, as it peaks Friday into Friday night and then fades heading into early next week. This swell will be mixed with building trade wind swell and wind wave action as strong trades become established. N shores remain tiny to flat as do W facing shores except for locales exposed to medium period S swell.

Fire weather

Trades will increase in strength through the day today. In addition, a drier and more stable airmass will drop inversion heights to around 5,000 ft this afternoon into Saturday that could lead to gusty downslope winds and low relative humidity values. With the lowered inversion heights, chances of precipitation will be subdued and limited to windward areas. While KBDI will remain below the critical thresholds, this hot, dry and windy pattern could make for some near critical fire weather concerns, especially for areas above the inversion height and downslope of ridges. Trades are expected to return to more normal moderate to locally breezy levels Sunday into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Wind Advisory from noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday for Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Koolau Leeward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Molokai Leeward South, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.

Small Craft Advisory from noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Saturday for Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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