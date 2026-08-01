Kahului residency area funds available for fiscal year 2027 

Maui County Council Member Kauanoe Batangan holds the Council’s Kahului residency seat. PC: Office of Council Services.

Grant funds totaling $150,000 have been made available for Kahului in Maui County’s fiscal year 2027 budget, which took effect July 1, Council Member Kauanoe Batangan announced Friday.

Eligible applicants include organizations seeking to “support local initiatives that enhance the quality of life, strengthen neighborhoods and respond to community-identified needs” in the Kahului residency area. More information and a list of required documents can be found in the Office of Economic Development’s Grant Handbook.

“These residency funds are opportunities to uplift our community from the ground up,” said Batangan, who was appointed to the council seat for the Kahului residency area. “I look forward to seeing the innovative proposals our community brings forward.”

Batangan also said those who are interested in applying should coordinate with his office.

Application forms can be found at OED’s grants program website. Applications are due Oct. 1 and are expected to take at least four weeks to process, Batangan said. He asked applicants to submit copies to him at kauanoe.batangan@mauicounty.us.

For more information, visit the Office of the Mayor’s Grants Oversight and Leadership Division website or contact Batangan’s office at 808-270-5501.